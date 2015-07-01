* Hopes for Greek deal shift focus to U.S. data
* U.S. ADP report beats expectations
* Optimism grows for strong U.S. June employment report
NEW YORK
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, July 1 The euro fell against the
dollar on Wednesday as attention shifted to strong U.S. data and
the prospect for a Federal Reserve rate hike this year, after
Greece's Prime Minister signaled he would accept creditors'
bailout offer with some conditions.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras told international
creditors Athens could accept their bailout offer if some
conditions were changed, but Germany said it could not negotiate
while Greece was headed for a referendum on the aid-for-reforms
deal.
Tsipras' offer came after Greece's default on its
International Monetary Fund loans on Tuesday. Trade volumes have
been relatively limited as traders await the weekend vote by
Greeks on whether to accept bailout conditions for international
aid.
That optimism allowed traders to focus on strong U.S.
economic data released on Wednesday, which supported the view
that the Federal Reserve could hike rates by September. That, in
turn, boosted the U.S. dollar since rate hikes are expected to
lift the greenback by driving investment flows into the United
States.
"The market reaction is saying that we are shifting toward a
more market-friendly outcome with regard to Greece," said
Richard Franulovich, senior currency strategist at Westpac in
New York.
The latest offer from Tsipras, along with the potential for
Greeks to vote in favor of accepting bailout conditions in the
weekend referendum, renewed optimism that Greece would remain in
the euro zone, analysts said.
The ADP National Employment Report showed 237,000
private-sector U.S. jobs were created in June, handily exceeding
the median expectation among economists surveyed by Reuters for
a gain of 218,000 jobs.
Commerce Department data, meanwhile, showed construction
spending hit its highest level since October 2008.
The ADP data increased expectations for a
stronger-than-forecast U.S. June jobs report due Thursday,
analysts said. Economists expect U.S. employers to have added
230,000 jobs in June, according to a Reuters poll.
"There's potential for an upside surprise in payrolls given
the read we got from ADP," said Mark McCormick, currency
strategist at Credit Agricole in New York. "The fundamentals are
supportive of broad dollar strength, particularly against the
euro."
The euro was last down 0.75 percent against the dollar at
$1.10710. The dollar was last up 0.53 percent against
the yen at 123.125 yen.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
basket of six major currencies, was last up 0.63 percent at
96.073.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Additional reporting by Patrick
Graham in London; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)