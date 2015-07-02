* Swedish crown slips on surprise rate cut
* Flood of U.S. data including payrolls could point to rate
hike
* Sunday's referendum could be flash point for Greece
* Kiwi plunges below 67 cents for first time in 5 years
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, July 2 The Swedish crown sank 1 percent
on Thursday after Sweden's central bank surprised markets by
cutting interest rates deeper into negative territory and saying
it would pump more money into the economy, citing risks from
Greece.
The dollar, meanwhile, hit a three-week high against a
basket of major currencies, as investors geared up for a
deluge of U.S. data that could back expectations for the Federal
Reserve to lift interest rates and briefly steal the spotlight
from the Greek debt crisis.
Sweden's Riksbank said that uncertainty abroad had increased
and it was difficult to assess the consequences of the situation
in Greece, while the Swedish crown has strengthened closer to
levels when the Riksbank last cut rates.
"They have been quite aggressive in the QE (money printing)
and its pretty clear that they are trying to target the currency
and weaken it," said Niels Christensen, FX strategist at Nordea
in Copenhagen.
A large majority of analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast
the bank would keep its already ultra-loose policy unchanged
after the latest inflation figures gave it some breathing room
in its fight to fend off the threat of deflation.
The crown hit a three-week low against the euro and dollar
following the Riksbank's announcements, trading down around 1
percent at 9.3700 and 8.4726 crowns
respectively.
With U.S. markets closed on Friday for the July 4
Independence Day holiday, closely watched nonfarm payrolls data
will come a day earlier than usual, along with durable goods and
other numbers.
"This payrolls release is going to be the most decisive
release we've had for some time -- we think the Fed is going to
hike in September," said Sam Lynton-Brown, a currency strategist
at BNP Paribas in London.
"If we get the upside surprise that we're expecting -- we're
forecasting 250,000 -- then we think there could be a
significant adjustment in U.S. front end rates, and ... there's
a lot of potential for dollar upside."
The euro was flat against the dollar at $1.1053.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Wednesday urged
Greeks to reject an international bailout deal, souring hopes of
any breakthrough as markets looked ahead to Sunday's referendum
that might decide Greece's future in the euro zone.
Lynton-Brown added that, with it clear that the referendum
would go ahead, and with euro zone finance ministers adamant
that no further discussions would be held until after the vote,
the euro was unlikely to move much on Greek news before Sunday.
Elsewhere, the New Zealand dollar skidded below 67 U.S.
cents for the first time in five years as a slide in dairy
prices narrowed the odds on more rate cuts. It traded down 0.9
percent at $0.6670.
(Additional reporting by Anirban Nag in London and Ian Chua in
Sydney; Editing by Catherine Evans)