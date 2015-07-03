* Downbeat U.S. jobs data hurts dollar
* Investors cautious ahead of Greece's referendum on Sunday
* U.S. markets closed on Friday for Independence Day
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, July 3 The dollar fell against a basket
of currencies on Friday, hurt by softer than expected U.S.
employment data and with most investors staying on the sidelines
before Greece's referendum on bailout conditions at the weekend.
Volumes were expected to be low, with U.S. markets closed
for Independence Day. Caution also reigned ahead of Greece's
Sunday referendum on an international bailout deal that could
ultimately determine whether it stays in the euro zone.
The dollar index was down 0.15 percent at 95.977,
retreating from a four-week high of 96.422 hit earlier in the
day. Against the yen, the dollar was buying 123.03 yen,
flat on the day.
The euro edged up 0.15 percent to $1.1105.
"With liquidity thin and the Greek referendum coming up, not
many would want to take large positions going into the weekend.
The U.S. jobs report has taken the wind out of the sails for the
dollar for the time being," said Alvin Tan, currency strategist
at Societe Generale.
The U.S. payrolls report showed employers hired 223,000
workers last month, fewer than the 230,000 increase forecast in
a Reuters poll. The government also downgraded its reading on
April and May job growth while wage growth remained subdued.
Investors had been hoping that solid improvement in the
labour market would reinforce expectations that the Federal
Reserve will raise interest rates as early as September.
While the downbeat report gave dollar bulls little to cheer,
it was not gloomy enough to quash expectations that the Fed
would tighten later this year.
All in all, major currencies were hugging familiar ranges,
with the euro supported at the margins by a poll that showed
supporters of Greece's bailout terms taking a wafer-thin lead
over the "No" vote backed by the leftist government.
"For the euro, a "yes" vote at the weekend Greek referendum
could lead to a bounce, but we would still prefer to sell it on
rallies," added Societe Generale's Tan.
The International Monetary Fund warned on Thursday that
Greece would need an extension of its European Union loans and a
potentially large debt writeoff if it cannot implement economic
reforms and its growth slows.
Analysts said negotiations after a "Yes" are likely to
prickly and would keep gains in the euro limited.
"Though (a "Yes) outcome would be positive for global risk
sentiment, as it reduces the likelihood of any financial
contagion stemming from a Grexit, we expect the idiosyncratic
euro risks to remain in place," ING said in a note.
(Editing by Keith Weir)