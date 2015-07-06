* Euro down less than half a percent after initial dip below
$1.10
* Yen broadly firmer on flight to safety
* Talk of intervention to prevent Swiss franc surge
judgement on Greece's place in the euro and the overall solidity
of the common currency project on Monday, prodding the euro less
than half a percent lower after Greeks voted 'No' to further
austerity.
The euro had sunk below $1.10 in initial trade in Asia after
a vote that a number of major banks said made a 'Grexit' the
most likely option to end months of crisis and a cash crunch
that has seen Greece's banks almost completely closed for a
week.
But the common currency bounced quickly and in morning trade
in Europe was down just 0.5 percent at $1.1057, given
some help by the resignation of Greek Finance Minister Yanis
Varufakis and holding well inside a range it has kept since the
end of April.
That was similar to how the currency traded last Monday
after the collapse of talks between euro zone leaders and Athens
and reflected the uncertainty of many forex players about how
much damage a Greek departure would actually do to the euro.
Some said they still saw the odds as very balanced on
whether the two sides could come to a deal to avert that anyway.
"To me its all down to how (German Chancellor Angela) Merkel
wants to play her hand. Varoufakis' departure tends to suggest
softer negotiations," said Richard Benson, Co-Head of portfolio
investments with currency fund managers Millennium Global in
London.
Like a number of others, he noted that the outlook for the
European economy was probably worsened by the uncertainty
generated by the Greek crisis and that was likely to put more
downward pressure on euro zone interest rates.
"The euro is coming back following the initial
post-referendum drop, but this belies vulnerability in days
ahead," said Josh O'Byrne, a London-based strategist with the FX
market's largest banking player, Citi.
Another effect of an easier monetary policy outlook is to
draw investors into core European government debt including
German Bunds and some pointed to that as a short-term positive
for the euro.
"For all the worry about Greece and the future of the euro
zone, that is leading people to buy core European assets as a
safe haven and that, ironically you might say, supports the
euro," said Jane Foley, a strategist with Rabobank in London.
SWISS INTERVENTION?
The Swiss franc, normally a natural recipient of funds in
search of a safe haven from the euro zone's troubles, was flat
against the euro and a third of a percent lower
against the dollar. That prompted talk among dealers of renewed
intervention by the Swiss National Bank.
The SNB, which confirmed last week it had been intervening
to weaken the franc, as per its normal procedure declined to
comment on Monday's speculation.
The euro skidded to a six-week low of 133.700 yen
early in the Asian session, from 136.185 late on
Friday, before rebounding to 135.355, down about 0.6 percent on
the day.
"It seems to have been fairly well contained, at this stage.
The moves have not been as dramatic as some anticipated," Mitul
Kotecha, head of Asia-Pacific FX strategy for Barclays in
Singapore. "It does seem like a lot of investors are still
sidelined, unwilling to take risk on at this stage."
