* Euro drops below $1.10, dollar index at one-month high
* Lower German Bund yields weigh on euro
* Commodity currencies sold off as dollar hits highs
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, July 7 The euro fell nearly 1 percent
against a buoyant dollar on Tuesday, as German 10-year Bund
yields edged lower and interest rate differentials moved against
the common currency.
The dip in Bund yields and the euro came after
the European Central Bank left emergency liquidity for Greek
banks at current levels but increased the haircuts on the
collateral it demands. That kept alive fears Greek banks will
soon run out of cash and that Greece's problems will spread to
other Southern European countries.
Traders said the next 24 hours could be crucial. Euro-area
leaders and finance ministers are meeting in Brussels to discuss
Greece and a lack of progress could put pressure on the euro.
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told the
European Parliament on Tuesday Greece's government must come
forward with proposals to resolve its debt crisis. He said he
still opposed calls for Greece to be forced out of the euro.
Since Athens missed a debt payment to its creditors and
Greek voters rejected tough conditions for further bailouts, the
euro has retreated from its mid-June highs of $1.14, but there
has been no panic selling. One reason is expectations the ECB
will take action, including more quantitative easing, to
stabilise the market.
Against the dollar, the euro was down 0.9 percent at
$1.09605, a one-week low, with a drop below $1.0955
set to take it to its lowest in more than a month. The dollar
index rose 0.7 percent to 96.903, a one-month high.
"It is a drift lower for the euro," said Jeremy Stretch,
head of currency strategy at CIBC World Markets. "The markets
are reasonably relaxed at this stage because they believe the
ECB will step in to take action to contain any contagion, should
Greece step out of the union."
Despite the euro's resilience, Greece's future in the euro
zone and its fiscal woes cloud the currency's long-term
prospects, analysts said.
Meanwhile, commodity currencies fell sharply, with the
Australian dollar hitting a six-year low as Chinese stock
markets went into a tailspin while oil-rich Norway's crown
struck a six-month low after a sell-off in crude oil.
The Australian dollar, which is a proxy for Chinese
investments, fell 0.9 percent to $0.7425, with a drop
in iron ore prices also weighing, traders said. The New Zealand
dollar also hit a five-year low of $0.6620.
The Norwegian crown fell 0.7 percent against the euro to
8.9964 crowns, its weakest since mid-January. The
Canadian dollar, which also has a strong correlation to oil, hit
a three-month low of C$1.2708 against its U.S. counterpart
.
"The drop in crude oil over the past week has materially
weighed on the Canadian dollar," ING analysts said in a note.
"The domestic outlook has also failed to lend support; the
soft GDP print and disappointing second-quarter business outlook
figures have increased the pressure on the Bank of Canada."
