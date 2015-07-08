* Yen gains across board as Asian stocks slide
* Euro stabilises as Greece gets new deadline
* Commodity currencies sink broadly
* Fed minutes seen less market-moving than normal
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, July 8 The yen climbed to a six-week
high against the dollar on Wednesday as investors already shaken
by Greece's debt crisis were further rattled by plunging Chinese
stocks, pushing them to seek out traditional safe havens.
The euro stabilised at around $1.10, having been
boosted a touch late on Tuesday after member states gave Athens
until the end of the week to come up with a proposal for
sweeping reforms in return for loans.
Chinese stocks plunged again on Wednesday after the
securities regulator warned investors were in the grip of "panic
sentiment" and the market showed signs of freezing up as firms
scrambled to escape the rout by having their shares suspended.
The yen gained as much as 1 percent versus the dollar in
response to 121.31, its strongest since late May.
"The yen is a classic funding currency for carry trades - in
a risk intolerant environment it's always going to go up," said
Simon Derrick, head of currency research at Bank of New York
Mellon in London.
"That is also, perversely, why the euro has been doing
relatively well, because it too is used as a funding currency."
In a carry trade, investors borrow in a low-yielding
currency and then sell it in order to buy riskier high-yielding
currencies, but in times of market uncertainty, those carry
trades tend to get unwound.
The Swiss franc, another traditional safe-haven
currency, also rose but its gains were limited, with speculation
the Swiss National Bank was intervening to stem the currency's
appreciation.
"The yen continues to be the safe-haven currency of choice.
The Swiss franc is not doing too badly but of course we have the
SNB trying to hold it up, so it doesn't move as smoothly," said
Alvin Tan, FX strategist at Societe Generale in London.
Riskier commodity currencies sank across the board, with the
Australian dollar -- often used as a China proxy -- hitting a
six-year low of $0.7372. Oil-rich Norway's crown
also sank by over 1 percent to a six-month low of
9.1125 crowns per euro as crude prices fell.
The wave of global uncertainty also left traders wondering
whether U.S. Federal Reserve meeting minutes due later, normally
a market mover, would provide much value considering the
real-time risks.
The dollar was 0.2 percent lower against a basket of major
currencies at 96.677.
(Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro in Tokyo and Ian
Chua in Sydney; Editing by Ralph Boulton)