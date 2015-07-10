* Greece sends reform proposals to EU
* Bounce in China shares also lifts risk appetite
* Fed Chair Yellen speaks later in the day
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, July 10 The euro rose across the board
on Friday, jumping 2 percent against the yen, on optimism that
Greece was making progress in its efforts to secure funding and
stay in the single currency.
The yen and Swiss franc, currencies which tend to do well
during turmoil in financial markets, both lost ground as demand
for riskier assets picked after Chinese shares rebounded.
The euro climbed 2 percent against the yen to a one-week
high of 136.77 and added 1 percent against the dollar
to trade at $1.1185 as Athens sent a proposal for reforms
to its creditors.
Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Friday euro
zone finance ministers may make a "major decision" when they
hold an emergency session on Saturday to weigh the Greek
proposal. Many in the market were optimistic,
although there was a degree of caution about holding large bets
going into the weekend.
"If there is a deal struck at the weekend, the upside for
the euro is limited given other things going on," UBS currency
strategist Geoffrey Yu said. "But if something bad happens, we
would see the euro give up some of its gains."
Among the limits on any euro gains, traders said, is the
European Central Bank's trillion-euro asset-buying programme.
"I am really not sure how far this Greek-inspired rally will
last. Maybe we get to $1.14-1.15, but given liquidity is getting
thinner as we move into the summer holidays, there is a risk of
overshooting," said Ian Gunner, portfolio manager at Altana Hard
Currency Fund.
Also helping risk sentiment were signs that Chinese equities
may have stabilised. Shanghai shares rallied for the
second straight day on Friday, helped by emergency steps from
the government to halt their dive.
The yen retreated, allowing the greenback to rise above 122
yen from a seven-week low of 120.41 set mid-week.
"True, the yen is on the defensive. But it still has a long
way to go before it reaches the 124 handle, where it was before,
reflecting the still-cautious mood in the market," Barclays
chief Japan FX strategist in Tokyo, Shinichiro Kadota, said.
In addition to China and Greece, a speech by Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen on the U.S. economic outlook - due at 1630
GMT - will be a major focal point. Traders said any resolution
to Greece's debt crisis might give the Fed added confidence to
start raising interest rates this year.
