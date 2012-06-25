By Nia Williams
| LONDON, June 25
LONDON, June 25 The euro fell broadly on Monday
as concerns about stuttering global growth and low expectations
of progress in tackling the debt crisis at a European summit
later in the week weighed on demand for riskier currencies.
Investors were bracing for a disappointing outcome to the
European Union summit after a meeting of German, French, Italian
and Spanish leaders on Friday saw Chancellor Angela Merkel
resist the idea of common debt issuance, although she did agree
to a 130 billion euro package to revive growth.
Analysts said the market had not expected significant
progress at last week's meeting, with Germany having
consistently opposed common euro zone debt issuance, but it
contributed to the view policymakers were struggling to come up
with a plan to control the debt crisis.
"There's some nervousness ahead of the EU summit. Reports
about the meeting (on Friday) have not intensified hopes or
expectations that there will be agreement or any big progress,"
said Niels Christensen, currency strategist at Nordea.
"At best, if we see some small positive steps forward for
the banking union it could leave the euro at current levels. But
it will be difficult for the euro to stage a lasting rally in
the current environment's growth outlook."
The euro fell 0.5 percent against the dollar to
$1.2504 after filling reported central bank bids around $1.2520.
Support was seen near the June 12 low around $1.2441 and
strategists said a break below that level would open the door to
a test of the June 1 two-year low of $1.2284.
The common currency dropped more than 1 percent against the
safe-haven yen to 99.98 yen on trading platform EBS.
The euro gained only limited support after the European
Central Bank last week started to accept a wider range of
collateral in its lending operations, in a move designed
specifically to help ease the stress in Spain's banking sector.
DOLLAR EXTENDS GAINS
Data showed speculators trimmed bets against the euro after
pro-bailout parties won the June 17 Greek election and soothed
some concerns about Athens exiting the euro zone.
Net euro short positions fell to 141,066 contracts from
195,187 the previous week, although Nordea's Christensen said
the reduction simply gave investors room to initiate fresh short
positions if things worsened in the euro zone.
Some strategists said the euro could rally in the run-up to
the summit if there are signs policymakers will compromise on
issues including debt mutualisation, fiscal and banking union
and renegotiation of Greece's bailout terms, but investors were
likely to be wary.
"Hopes ahead of the summit may encourage more short-covering
but, as usual, scope for disagreement and disappointment on many
fronts suggests that investors should not become overly
bullish," said Mitul Kotecha, head of global foreign exchange
strategy for Credit Agricole in Hong Kong.
Cautious market sentiment helped the dollar index
extend gains from last week to hit a two-week high of 82.585.
Traders have piled back into the dollar since the Federal
Reserve held off on aggressive quantitative easing last week and
instead extended its "Operation Twist" programme, under which it
sells short-term bonds and buys longer-term securities to lower
longer-term interest rates.
Commodity currencies also fell against the safe-haven U.S.
dollar, extending last week's decline as commodity prices
recoiled on the increasingly grim global growth outlook.
The Australian dollar dropped 0.5 percent to
US$1.0007, with good support expected at $0.9979, the 38.2
percent retracement of its June 1-20 rally. The New Zealand
dollar also dipped, falling 0.3 percent to US$0.7870.