* Euro/dollar nears support at $1.3481, yen strengthens
* Italian, Spanish yields rise as contagion fears grow
* Investors doubt Europe's ability to contain debt crisis
NEW YORK, Nov 15 The euro dropped against the
dollar and hit a five-week low against the yen on Tuesday, with
more selling seen likely as fears grew the euro zone's debt
crisis is spreading across the region.
Yields on Italian benchmark 10-year bonds IT10YT=TWEB
climbed back above the key 7 percent, a level widely deemed
unsustainable, and Spanish borrowing costs rose ahead of the
launch of a new 10-year bond launch on Thursday. [GVD/EUR]
In a worrying sign of contagion, the spread of French,
Belgian and Austrian 10-year bond yields over German Bunds all
hit their highest levels since the euro was launched in 1999,
while the equivalent Dutch spread hit its widest since early
2009.
Adding to bearish sentiment, the German ZEW survey showed
analyst and investor sentiment slumped in November, the ninth
monthly decline in a row. It said political and economic
problems in Greece and Italy had raised uncertainty about the
"Investors are really wrestling with the dire outlook for
both the debt crisis and growth in the region, and that's
compounding euro weakness," said Joe Manimbo, senior market
analyst at Travelex Global Payments in Washington.
The euro EUR= fell 0.7 percent to $1.3527, having dropped
to a session trough of $1.3495 according to Reuters data. Key
downside support lies around $1.3481, a one-month low set last
week.
The euro zone common currency also lost 0.9 percent to
104.17 yen EURJPY=, after sliding as low as 103.95 -- the
weakest since Oct. 10.
It broke below its Ichimoku cloud base around 104.10 yen,
and charts suggested a clean break below that level by
Wednesday's close would open the door to more losses, according
to technical analysts.
DISORDERLY OUTCOME
The market's optimism over the new technocrat-led
governments in Greece and Italy proved short-lived as investors
refocused on worries about the ability of European policymakers
to contain the deepening crisis, which German Chancellor Angela
Merkel called Europe's "toughest hour since World War Two."
Lee Hardman, currency economist at BTMU expects the euro to
fall to around $1.25 over the next six months, saying there was
a risk the market would start to price in a "disorderly
outcome" to the crisis.
"The ultimate outcome is still unclear -- whether the euro
zone moves closer to fiscal integration or whether there is a
more disorderly break-up," Hardman said.
Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist at Scotia Capital
in Toronto, said repatriation flows have temporarily supported
the euro, but they will dry up, removing an important piece of
support.
Data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission on
Monday showed speculators trimmed bets against the euro in the
week to Nov. 8, suggesting the diminishing scope for a
short-covering rebound in the common currency. [IMM/FX]
The dollar slipped 0.2 percent to 76.97 yen JPY=EBS,
hovering around its 55-day moving average at 76.95 yen. It had
earlier jumped to a high of 77.51 yen on trading platform EBS.
Traders said investors would likely sell the dollar on
rallies as the yen was well-placed to gain in a risk-averse
environment despite the possibility of Japanese action to curb
the yen's strength.
The dollar rose 0.4 percent to 77.917 against a basket of
currencies .DXY, while it climbed to a five-week peak against
the Swiss franc at 0.9199 on EBS CHF=EBS.