NEW YORK, Nov 15 The euro dropped against the dollar and hit a five-week low against the yen on Tuesday, with more selling seen likely as fears grew the euro zone's debt crisis is spreading across the region.

Yields on Italian benchmark 10-year bonds IT10YT=TWEB climbed back above the key 7 percent, a level widely deemed unsustainable, and Spanish borrowing costs rose ahead of the launch of a new 10-year bond launch on Thursday. [GVD/EUR]

In a worrying sign of contagion, the spread of French, Belgian and Austrian 10-year bond yields over German Bunds all hit their highest levels since the euro was launched in 1999, while the equivalent Dutch spread hit its widest since early 2009.

Adding to bearish sentiment, the German ZEW survey showed analyst and investor sentiment slumped in November, the ninth monthly decline in a row. It said political and economic problems in Greece and Italy had raised uncertainty about the future. For details, see [ID:nF9E7JH017]

"Investors are really wrestling with the dire outlook for both the debt crisis and growth in the region, and that's compounding euro weakness," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Travelex Global Payments in Washington.

The euro EUR= fell 0.7 percent to $1.3527, having dropped to a session trough of $1.3495 according to Reuters data. Key downside support lies around $1.3481, a one-month low set last week.

The euro zone common currency also lost 0.9 percent to 104.17 yen EURJPY=, after sliding as low as 103.95 -- the weakest since Oct. 10.

It broke below its Ichimoku cloud base around 104.10 yen, and charts suggested a clean break below that level by Wednesday's close would open the door to more losses, according to technical analysts. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ Italy debt falling due: link.reuters.com/vez84s EUROZONE-DEAL2: link.reuters.com/syb74s European bank exposure to Italy: here ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

DISORDERLY OUTCOME

The market's optimism over the new technocrat-led governments in Greece and Italy proved short-lived as investors refocused on worries about the ability of European policymakers to contain the deepening crisis, which German Chancellor Angela Merkel called Europe's "toughest hour since World War Two."

Lee Hardman, currency economist at BTMU expects the euro to fall to around $1.25 over the next six months, saying there was a risk the market would start to price in a "disorderly outcome" to the crisis.

"The ultimate outcome is still unclear -- whether the euro zone moves closer to fiscal integration or whether there is a more disorderly break-up," Hardman said.

Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist at Scotia Capital in Toronto, said repatriation flows have temporarily supported the euro, but they will dry up, removing an important piece of support.

Data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Monday showed speculators trimmed bets against the euro in the week to Nov. 8, suggesting the diminishing scope for a short-covering rebound in the common currency. [IMM/FX]

The dollar slipped 0.2 percent to 76.97 yen JPY=EBS, hovering around its 55-day moving average at 76.95 yen. It had earlier jumped to a high of 77.51 yen on trading platform EBS.

Traders said investors would likely sell the dollar on rallies as the yen was well-placed to gain in a risk-averse environment despite the possibility of Japanese action to curb the yen's strength.

The dollar rose 0.4 percent to 77.917 against a basket of currencies .DXY, while it climbed to a five-week peak against the Swiss franc at 0.9199 on EBS CHF=EBS.