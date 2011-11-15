* Italian, Spanish yields rise as contagion fears grow
* Investors doubt Europe's ability to contain debt crisis
* Euro/dollar nears support at $1.3481, yen strengthens
(Adds comments, details, updates prices)
NEW YORK, Nov 15 The euro fell against the
dollar for the second straight day and hit a five-week low
against the yen on Tuesday, with more selling expected on fears
the euro zone's debt crisis is spreading across the region.
Yields on Italian benchmark 10-year bonds IT10YT=TWEB
climbed back above the key 7 percent, a level widely deemed
unsustainable, and Spanish borrowing costs rose ahead of the
launch of a new 10-year bond launch on Thursday. [GVD/EUR]
In a worrying sign of contagion, the spread of French,
Belgian and Austrian 10-year bond yields over German Bunds all
hit their highest levels since the euro was launched in 1999,
while the equivalent Dutch spread hit its widest since early
2009.
Adding to bearish sentiment, the German ZEW survey showed
analyst and investor sentiment slumped in November, the ninth
monthly decline in a row. It said political and economic
problems in Greece and Italy had raised uncertainty about the
future. For details, see [ID:nF9E7JH017]
"The collective markets' greatest fear has materialized:
contagion is now reality," said Christopher Vecchio, Currency
Analyst at DailyFX.com. "The seven percent threshold was
supposed to be the line in the sand that the supranational
European body would not allow Italian yields to cross, and for
the second time in less than a week, Italian 10-year bonds were
above this level."
The euro EUR= fell 0.6 percent to $1.3536, having dropped
to a session trough of $1.3495 according to Reuters data. Key
downside support lies around $1.3481, a one-month low set last
week.
The euro zone common currency also lost 0.7 percent to
104.27 yen EURJPY=, after sliding as low as 103.95 -- the
weakest since Oct. 10.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Italian debt falling due: link.reuters.com/vez84s
EUROZONE-DEAL2: link.reuters.com/syb74s
European bank exposure to Italy
here
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
DISORDERLY OUTCOME
The market's optimism over the new technocrat-led
governments in Greece and Italy proved short-lived as investors
refocused on worries about the ability of European policymakers
to contain the deepening crisis, which German Chancellor Angela
Merkel called Europe's "toughest hour since World War Two."
Lee Hardman, currency economist at BTMU in London expects
the euro to fall to around $1.25 over the next six months,
saying there was a risk the market would start to price in a
"disorderly outcome" to the crisis.
"The ultimate outcome is still unclear -- whether the euro
zone moves closer to fiscal integration or whether there is a
more disorderly break-up," Hardman said.
Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist at Scotia Capital
in Toronto, said repatriation flows have temporarily supported
the euro, but they will dry up, removing an important piece of
support.
Data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission on
Monday showed speculators trimmed bets against the euro in the
week to Nov. 8, suggesting the diminishing scope for a
short-covering rebound in the common currency. [IMM/FX]
The dollar slipped 0.2 percent to 77 yen JPY=EBS,
hovering around its 50-day simple moving average at 76.95 yen.
It had earlier jumped to a high of 77.51 yen on trading
platform EBS.
Traders said investors would likely sell the dollar on
rallies as the yen was well-placed to gain in a risk-averse
environment despite the possibility of Japanese action to curb
the yen's strength.
The dollar climbed to a five-week peak against the Swiss
franc CHF=.
(Reporting by Nick Olivari and Wanfeng Zhou; Editing by Andrew
Hay)