By Wanfeng Zhou

NEW YORK, Nov 16 The euro hit five-week lows against the dollar and yen on Wednesday as rising French and Italian borrowing costs heightened worries about contagion in the euro zone debt crisis.

The European Central Bank's purchase of Italian and Spanish bonds brought only temporarily relief. Once intervention stopped, yields resumed climbing as investors doubted how much the ECB can buy to support the bond market.

Analysts expect the euro to remain under pressure as troubles in the periphery appear to be spreading to core nations in Europe, with France the latest target of investor angst, and as policy makers remain behind the curve in finding a solution to the region's debt problems.

"Markets are slowly losing their will to believe in an EU solution, and this is being reflected in the debt market," said Paul Bregg, a currency trader at Western Union Business Solutions in Denver, Colorado.

The euro fell 0.3 percent to $1.3497 EUR=, after earlier dropping as low as $1.3427 on Reuters data, the weakest level since Oct. 10. Against the yen, it also slipped 0.3 percent, to 103.97 yen EURJPY=, after earlier hitting 103.37 yen.

The common currency also came under pressure after Italian bank UniCredit ( CRDI.MI ) said it would ask the ECB to extend its access to funding, stoking concerns about the health of euro zone banks. [ID:nL5E7MG237]

"We are likely to stay in a fairly stressed environment until banks and asset managers have sufficiently deleveraged," said Sebastien Galy, currency strategist at Societe Generale in London. "It continues to suggest that euro/dollar is steadily heading for the $1.3140 October low."

Traders cited euro selling from macro funds. Samarjit Shankar, managing director of global FX strategy at BNY Mellon in Boston, said net inflows into the euro "have virtually dried up, with the seeming hesitation on the part of even the more tactical market participants."

The dollar slipped 0.1 percent to 77.01 yen JPY=, while it rose 0.3 percent against a basket of currencies .DXY.

ECB ROLE

Bond purchases by the ECB initially pushed Italian yields down to around 6.83 percent IT10YT=TWEB and sparked a rebound in the euro. But yields later climbed back above 7 percent, a level widely deemed unsustainable.

Mario Monti, a former European commissioner, was sworn in as prime minister and formed a new technocrat government in Italy on Wednesday, but analysts were skeptical the move would be enough to calm financial markets.

"There's still no improvement on bond markets so it's hard to see what can be done in the short term to reverse this," said Lutz Karpowitz, currency strategist at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.

In a sign the debt crisis is spreading to Europe's core economies, the yield spread between French 10-year government bonds over German Bunds hit its highest level since the euro's launch in 1999 before easing. France is the second-largest economy in the euro zone.

This made for a difficult backdrop for auctions of up to 11 billion euros of Spanish and French bonds Thursday. The Spanish sale of new 10-year debt is likely to struggle as the country's finances come under scrutiny days before a general election.

France and Germany clashed over whether the European Central Bank should intervene to halt the debt crisis.

A French government spokeswoman said the ECB's role is to ensure the stability of the euro, but also the financial stability of Europe. But German Chancellor Angela Merkel made clear Berlin would resist pressure for the central bank to take a bigger role in resolving the debt crisis. [ID:nL5E7MF410]

Western Union's Bregg said the rise in French borrowing costs was especially worrying. "Rumors of a debt downgrade are circling daily. This is not good news, especially when France is one of the main funding countries for the bailout fund and Europe's number two economy." (Editing by Leslie Adler)