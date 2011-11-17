* Stocks, commodity currencies fall in risk-averse market
* ECB buying push bond yields lower, initially lifts euro
* Euro zone official says no aid for Italy under EFSF
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Nov 17 The safe-haven dollar rose for
a fourth straight session on Thursday in a risk-averse market
that saw stocks and commodities sell off on concerns euro zone
banking and fiscal problems could spread to healthier
economies.
Commodity currencies such as the Australian, Canadian, and
New Zealand dollars as well as emerging market units posted
sharp losses as investors grew frustrated the two-year old debt
crisis is far from being resolved.
"I think this euro zone crisis could worsen before it gets
better," said James Keegan, chief executive officer and chief
investment officer at Seix Investment Advisors, in Upper Saddle
River, New Jersey.
Keegan, who oversees assets of about $26 billion, pointed
out that the threat of contagion is real and it is
"questionable whether the euro zone as an entity would
survive."
Bond yields in some of the debt-ridden euro zone countries
such as Italy dropped from extreme levels, which suggested
easing investor anxiety about the region's debt crisis. That
initially underpinned the euro, but the support faded on more
negative headlines on Italy.
One was on a comment from a euro zone official saying there
are no plans for any financial assistance program for Italy
under the euro zone bailout fund. [ID:nP6E7L300I].
By mid-afternoon, the dollar index, a gauge of its value
against six currencies, rose 0.3 percent to 78.269 .DXY.
The euro EUR=EBS was up slightly at $1.34748, having
risen as high as $1.35403 on trading platform EBS. It had
earlier fallen to a five-week low of $1.34210. Below there, key
downside target lies near the Oct. low of $1.3140.
Traders cited bids in the $1.3440 area.
Italian bond yields fell back below the critical 7 percent,
a level widely deemed unsustainable, as Prime Minister Mario
Monti unveiled sweeping reforms to dig the country out of
crisis. The spread between French 10-year bond yields and
German bunds also eased from record highs.
That helped the euro bounce back above $1.35 after three
straight days of decline. The outlook for the common currency
remains bleak, however, and it would likely resume weakness
next week should it fail to go beyond $1.36, analysts said.
U.S. data showing initial jobless claims at a seven-month
low last week and a strong rebound in future home construction
also boosted appetite for risk and lifted the euro. For a
wrapup in U.S. economic data, click on [ID:nN1E7AG0BT].
ECB BUYING
The European Central Bank buying of Italian and Spanish
debt markets before and after the debt sales helped ease some
pressure on yields but looked modest in size, traders said.
Pressure has grown on the ECB to take a greater role in
tackling the crisis with Paris saying it should intervene more
forcefully, but Germany and the ECB itself oppose that view.
Ronald Simpson, director of currency research at Action
Economics in Tampa Florida said it's key for the ECB to at
least continue what it's been doing until the European
Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) is finalized and in
operation.
"Right now if the ECB pulled away completely from its bond
buying activity, we probably would see yields go through the
roof. They've been basically the only buyers."
Seix's Keegan does not think the ECB would aggressively
intervene in the fixed income market, much like what the
Federal Reserve did in the U.S. bond market under its
quantitative easing program.
"That bar for the ECB to come in is so much higher," Keegan
said, adding that the bank would need to see a Lehman-type
event before it actually steps in.
Against the yen, the euro was flat at 103.663 EURJPY=R,
rebounding from a five-week low of 103.40 set earlier on EBS.
The dollar slipped 0.1 percent at 76.940 yen JPY=EBS.
(Additional reporting by Wanfeng Zhou; Editing by Andrew
Hay)