* U.S. debt talks fail, investors cut risk exposure
* Euro zone government bond yields rise
* China warns global economy in grim state
(Updates prices, adds comments, details)
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Nov 21 The U.S. dollar rose sharply
on Monday against higher-yielding currencies as deteriorating
fiscal outlooks in the United States and Europe prompted
investors to cut exposure to riskier assets.
A sell-off in U.S. stocks and a warning from China's vice
premier on the global economy added to pressure on
growth-linked, commodity currencies such as the Australian and
New Zealand dollars. For more, see [ID:nL5E7ML1NW]
A U.S. congressional "super committee" is expected to
formally announce on Monday that its three-month effort to
forge a $1.2 trillion deficit reduction plan has failed.
[ID:nUSDEBT].
The pressure on debt issued by the euro zone's troubled
economies also continues unabated, with yields on Spanish,
Italian and Belgian bonds all rising. In a sign of the crisis
spreading to countries once seen as safe, French yields also
rose after Moody's warned about the country's credit rating.
"Overall, it underscores concerns about debt on both sides
of the Atlantic," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at
Travelex Global Payments in Washington. "That's really keeping
those higher-yielding currencies under pressure."
The Australian dollar fell as low as 0.9809 on Reuters
data, and was last at $0.9839 AUD=D4, down 1.6 percent.
The New Zealand dollar slipped 1.1 percent to $0.7473,
after earlier dropping to 0.7449 NZD=D4, the weakest since
March.
The U.S. dollar earlier climbed to a six-week high against
a basket of major currencies as investors flocked to the
safe-haven. It later pared gains.
The dollar index .DXY hit as high as 78.516, its highest
since Oct. 10, and was last up 0.1 percent at 78.136.
"Monday got off to a bad start. All of the typical risk
barometers are flashing red," said Andrew Wilkinson, chief
economic strategist at Miller Tabak & Co in New York.
Some analysts said the political deadlock increased the
chances of a downgrade of U.S. credit ratings and may
eventually weigh on the dollar.
"If the United States fails to reach agreement and we
assume the spending cuts will still be delivered, that would be
acceptable to the ratings agencies," said Adam Cole, global
head of currency strategy at RBC.
But he added: "If the automatic spending cuts are called
into question, that would be problematic for the U.S. credit
rating and by extension for the dollar."
The "super committee" may be effectively dead but
brinkmanship in Congress over taxes and spending will only
escalate as the impending expiration of several provisions
threatens to undermine the U.S. economy. [ID:nN1E7AJ0AZ]
The euro EUR= rose 0.1 percent to $1.3520, reversing
earlier losses. Some traders cited buying from a large hedge
fund and gains accelerated after triggering stop losses around
$1.35.
The common currency had earlier hit a session trough of
$1.3429 on Reuters data, edging close to a five-week low of
$1.3420 set last week.
An overwhelming election vote for a new government in Spain
failed to instill optimism about Madrid's ability to deal with
its economic problems. [ID:nL5E7ML0B3]
Traders said talk of Asian sovereign demand and already
heavy short positioning in the euro could help support the
currency.
The latest IMM data show that speculators increased their
bets against the euro last week to 76,147 contracts, the
highest since late October [IMM/FX].
Against the yen, the euro hit a six-week low and was last
flat at 103.94 EURJPY=. The dollar was little changed at
76.92 yen JPY=EBS, with gains capped by offers around 77 and
hovering near its 50-day moving average of 76.934.
(Editing by Andrew Hay)