NEW YORK Nov 22 The euro recovered against the dollar on Tuesday as investors covered short positions, or bets that the euro would fall.

The euro was last up 0.2 percent at $1.3517 EUR=, though still off the global session peak of $1.3568.

The dollar was at 77.09 yen JPY=, up 0.2 percent. (Reporting by Nick Olivari; Editing by James Dalgleish)