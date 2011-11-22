* U.S. data, U.S. and euro zone debt concerns weigh

NEW YORK, Nov 22 The euro swung between gains and losses on Tuesday with debt concerns in the United States and euro zone coupled with weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data prompting increasing risk aversion.

Lower risk tolerance generally sees a flight to safety and the U.S. dollar is typically a beneficiary against most other currencies. Tuesday's trading was no exception.

The U.S. economy grew at a slightly slower pace than previously estimated in the third quarter, though weak inventory accumulation amid sturdy consumer spending strengthened views that output would pick up in the current quarter. For more see [ID:nCAT005556] and [ID:nCLAMME71V].

The U.S. data added to concerns that politicians on both sides of the Atlantic are failing to tackle huge debt burdens. Severe dollar funding strains continued to support the U.S. currency as European banks scrambled to secure cash dollars.

Signs that the dollar money market was seizing up added to investor concerns the spiraling euro-zone debt crisis could pummel European banks.

Such worries, illustrated by the growing premiums markets priced in to offset the risk of holding debt issued by weak euro zone countries, have been supporting the dollar, which hovered near a six-week high against a basket of currencies. [GVD/EUR]

"None of the issues are really being addressed," said Christopher Vecchio, currency analyst at DailyFX.com. "Conditions are tightening, (bank) funding issues are becoming an issue and there is higher dollar demand."

Perceived riskier currencies earlier regained some ground after coming under pressure during the previous session, but the dollar funding strains supported the U.S. currency.

The euro EUR= was last little changed at $1.3491, well off the session high of $1.3568. Demand from Mideastern participants had lifted the euro zone common currency from the day's low hit in Asia.

"The big events in the U.S. and Europe are still coming out as negative and providing a bearish backdrop for investors," said Ian Stannard, head of European FX strategy at Morgan Stanley. "Dollar funding concerns are still a very big factor and are keeping risk appetite quite constrained."

The dollar index .DXY was last up 0.1 percent at 78.345, within reach of Monday's peak of 78.516, its highest since Oct. 10.

Investors had reached for the safety of the world's most liquid currency after a "super committee" of U.S. lawmakers failed to agree on a deficit-cutting plan. [ID:nN1E7AK00C]

A jump in Spanish bond yields to their highest in 14 years at a short-term bill issue on Tuesday highlighted market concerns about the euro zone's ability to overcome its debt crisis although the jump was not unexpected and the euro showed little immediate reaction. [ID:nL5E7MM1IU]

Stress in the dollar money market showed no sign of abating after the three-month euro/dollar swap spread rose to 140 basis points EURCBS3M=ICAP on Monday, the highest since late 2008. It was last around 138 basis points.

EYE OF THE STORM

Market players said speculation that the already huge bets made against the euro could lead to further bouts of short covering had helped support the single currency above a six-week low touched last week.

Talk of continuing repatriation of foreign assets by European players has also helped put a floor under the euro and discouraged short sellers.

Still, the currency may suffer unless policy-makers come up with drastic measures to tackle the euro zone debt crisis and stop investors dumping euro zone government bonds.

The European Commission has set out in a paper to be published on Wednesday how closer monitoring of countries' budgets could in the long run make it possible to issue jointly underwritten euro zone debt. [ID:nL5E7ML1SP]

The dollar rose 0.2 percent to 77.08 yen JPY=. (Reporting by Nick Olivari; Editing by James Dalgleish)