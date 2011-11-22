* U.S. data, U.S. and euro zone debt concerns weigh
* Jump in yields at Spanish auction one more sign of worry
(Updates prices, adds comments, details)
NEW YORK, Nov 22 The euro swung between gains
and losses on Tuesday with debt concerns in the United States
and euro zone coupled with weaker-than-expected U.S. economic
data prompting increasing risk aversion.
Lower risk tolerance generally sees a flight to safety and
the U.S. dollar is typically a beneficiary against most other
currencies. Tuesday's trading was no exception.
The U.S. economy grew at a slightly slower pace than
previously estimated in the third quarter, though weak
inventory accumulation amid sturdy consumer spending
strengthened views that output would pick up in the current
quarter. For more see [ID:nCAT005556] and [ID:nCLAMME71V].
The U.S. data added to concerns that politicians on both
sides of the Atlantic are failing to tackle huge debt burdens.
Severe dollar funding strains continued to support the U.S.
currency as European banks scrambled to secure cash dollars.
Signs that the dollar money market was seizing up added to
investor concerns the spiraling euro-zone debt crisis could
pummel European banks.
Such worries, illustrated by the growing premiums markets
priced in to offset the risk of holding debt issued by weak
euro zone countries, have been supporting the dollar, which
hovered near a six-week high against a basket of currencies.
[GVD/EUR]
"None of the issues are really being addressed," said
Christopher Vecchio, currency analyst at DailyFX.com.
"Conditions are tightening, (bank) funding issues are becoming
an issue and there is higher dollar demand."
Perceived riskier currencies earlier regained some ground
after coming under pressure during the previous session, but
the dollar funding strains supported the U.S. currency.
The euro EUR= was last little changed at $1.3491, well
off the session high of $1.3568. Demand from Mideastern
participants had lifted the euro zone common currency from the
day's low hit in Asia.
"The big events in the U.S. and Europe are still coming out
as negative and providing a bearish backdrop for investors,"
said Ian Stannard, head of European FX strategy at Morgan
Stanley. "Dollar funding concerns are still a very big factor
and are keeping risk appetite quite constrained."
The dollar index .DXY was last up 0.1 percent at 78.345,
within reach of Monday's peak of 78.516, its highest since Oct.
10.
Investors had reached for the safety of the world's most
liquid currency after a "super committee" of U.S. lawmakers
failed to agree on a deficit-cutting plan. [ID:nN1E7AK00C]
A jump in Spanish bond yields to their highest in 14 years
at a short-term bill issue on Tuesday highlighted market
concerns about the euro zone's ability to overcome its debt
crisis although the jump was not unexpected and the euro showed
little immediate reaction. [ID:nL5E7MM1IU]
Stress in the dollar money market showed no sign of abating
after the three-month euro/dollar swap spread rose to 140 basis
points EURCBS3M=ICAP on Monday, the highest since late 2008.
It was last around 138 basis points.
EYE OF THE STORM
Market players said speculation that the already huge bets
made against the euro could lead to further bouts of short
covering had helped support the single currency above a
six-week low touched last week.
Talk of continuing repatriation of foreign assets by
European players has also helped put a floor under the euro and
discouraged short sellers.
Still, the currency may suffer unless policy-makers come up
with drastic measures to tackle the euro zone debt crisis and
stop investors dumping euro zone government bonds.
The European Commission has set out in a paper to be
published on Wednesday how closer monitoring of countries'
budgets could in the long run make it possible to issue jointly
underwritten euro zone debt. [ID:nL5E7ML1SP]
The dollar rose 0.2 percent to 77.08 yen JPY=.
