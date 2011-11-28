* Euro gains ahead of Ecofin meeting, EU summit

* IMF denies in talks with Italy on financing

* Speculators boost long USD bets in latest week

* Investors wary, focus on debt auctions (Updates prices, adds quotes)

By Julie Haviv

NEW YORK, Nov 28 The euro rose from a seven-week low on Monday on hopes of progress on the sovereign debt crisis but gains could prove fleeting if crucial upcoming events cast doubt on the likelihood of decisive action.

Hefty debt supply this week from Italy and Spain, a euro zone finance ministers meeting starting on Tuesday, a European Central Bank announcement on Dec. 8 and a European Union summit on Dec. 9 should prove pivotal for the euro and risk-correlated currencies.

Earlier reports about IMF funding for Italy, denied by the IMF, initially encouraged investors to unwind bearish positions in the common currency. Euro momentum, however, was mostly sustained on news of German and French plans to fast-track new rules to tighten euro zone budgetary discipline.

Officials said Germany and France were exploring radical methods of securing deeper and more rapid fiscal integration among euro zone countries. For more see [ID:nL5E7MR0VI].

Germany will propose that euro zone countries set up national funds to house debt exceeding the EU's limit of 60 percent of gross domestic product as part of a drive to restore confidence in Europe's finances, Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said. [ID:nL5E7MS40L]

"Overall there appears to be a sense of greater urgency among euro zone leaders after some very worrisome developments last week, which could sustain a euro bounce for the moment," said Vassili Serebriakov, currency strategist at Wells Fargo in New York.

"In our view, that bounce remains largely corrective, however, as we believe there are few positive medium-term scenarios for the single currency."

More decisive policy steps from European leaders, particularly from the ECB, are likely needed for the euro to achieve a more sustainable recovery, analysts said.

The euro EUR= was last up 0.5 percent to $1.3304 after climbing to almost $1.3400. Steady selling had driven the currency down 7 percent from a high on Oct. 27 to a trough on Friday.

"We have had bouts of optimism several times in the past year and they ended in tears," said Steven Englander, head of G10 strategy at CitiFX, a division of Citigroup, in New York.

"There has been a more active discussion about how to handle the debt crisis than there was a month ago but upcoming events will be key to whether this wave of optimism is sustainable."

Signs of life in the U.S. consumer despite poor jobs and housing markets added to risk appetite, with U.S. retailers racking up record sales over the Thanksgiving weekend, an industry trade group said on Sunday. [ID:nN1E7AQ0C6]

Nevertheless, euro negatives abound. In particular, the fiscal integration plans seem to be focusing on AAA-rated euro zone sovereigns, leaving Italy and Spain largely unaccounted for. Additionally, any push for EU treaty changes needed for the creation of broader fiscal union could face some strong opposition by various euro zone and EU countries.

This could mean that ECB support for weaker euro zone bond markets may not be as forthcoming as investors hope.

Debt auctions this week follow high-profile disappointments at some recent sales, with Italy, France and Spain all having the potential to highlight the severity of the funding problems facing many euro zone countries. [EURODEBT/O]

Commodity currencies outperformed the euro, with the Australian dollar up 1.9 percent to $0.9884 AUD=D4. The New Zealand dollar NZD=D4 was up more than 2 percent at $0.7545.

Against the yen, the dollar rose 0.3 percent to 77.98 yen JPY= while it lost 0.9 percent against the Swiss franc to trade at 0.9224 francs CHF=. (Additional reporting by Nick Olivari in New York and Jessica Mortimer in London; Editing by James Dalgleish)