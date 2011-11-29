* Euro zone mulls ECB loans to IMF, but as last resort

* ECB failure to attract bank deposits raises QE talk

* Analysts warn debt crisis still acute, euro vulnerable (Updates prices, adds quotes, graphics and links, changes byline)

By Julie Haviv

NEW YORK, Nov 29 The euro gained against the dollar for a second straight session on Tuesday on speculation the European Central Bank could lend money to the International Monetary Fund to help Italy deal with the debt crisis.

The euro zone is discussing the option of financing emergency help for Italy or Spain by using money from national central banks to boost International Monetary Fund resources - but only as a last resort, euro zone officials said. For story, [ID:nL5E7MT5NX]

Euro zone ministers struggled to ramp up the firepower of their rescue fund and looked to the IMF for more help on Tuesday after Italy's borrowing costs hit a euro lifetime high of nearly 8 percent. [ID:nL4E7MT03]

Talks of an ECB/IMF deal implies that the Europeans are really having trouble coming up with any new schemes to stabilize the region, according to Kathy Lien, director of currency research at GFT Forex in Jersey City, New Jersey.

"The rally in the euro today was sparked by what would normally be extremely negative news for the currency."

While Italy successfully sold 3-year and 10-year bonds it had to pay yields at levels that most said are too burdensome. [ID:nL5E7MT1YD]

"Also, as we have warned, rating agencies are becoming aggressive making further downgrades the greatest risk for the euro," Lien said.

News reports said Standard & Poor's could revise their outlook for France's credit rating from stable to negative over the next 2 weeks weighed on the euro. France is the euro zone's second largest economy.

Nevertheless, a rebound in U.S. consumer confidence in November spurred investors' appetite for risk, boosting the Australian, Canadian, and New Zealand dollars as well as the euro. [ID:nN1E7AR196]

In early afternoon in New York, the euro EUR= was up 0.1 percent at $1.3324, after earlier rising nearly 1 percent to a session high of $1.3442, initially on hedge fund buying.

Euro zone finance ministers agreed on Tuesday to release an 8 billion euro ($10.7 billion) aid payment for debt-burdended Greece, part of a 110 billion euro package of support agreed with Athens last year, an EU diplomat said. [ID:nB5E7MG02G]

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Other stories on euro zone crisis [ID:nL5E7LR1WL]

INSIGHT-Companies ponder euro collapse [ID:nL5E7MT116]

BREAKINGVIEWS-France may fall short [ID:nL4E7MS24D]

Euro zone in graphics r.reuters.com/hyb65p ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

The ECB, meanwhile, failed to attract enough deposits from banks that would neutralize its purchases of bonds from debt-ridden euro zone countries, which investors took to mean that the central bank had effectively launched a round of quantitative easing because it increased the amount of euros in the market. [ID:nL5E7MT2VT].

Marc Chandler, global head of FX strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman, was among analysts who believed that it was not quantitative easing at all, adding that the imbalance must occur on a continued basis to be considered monetary easing.

"It could be a host of other factors," said Chandler. "It could be the low yield as one reason why the ECB failed to attract deposits or it could be the tenor of those deposits. So we should reserve judgment until next week."

Germany and France are reported to be aiming to outline proposals for a fiscal union before a European Union summit on Dec. 9. A growing number of investors see a fiscal union as perhaps the last chance to avert a breakdown of the common currency area.

The dollar fell 0.2 percent versus the yen at 77.84 JPY=. Against a currency basket .DXY the dollar fell 0.2 percent to 79.064. (Additional reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Kenneth Barry)