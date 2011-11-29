* Euro zone mulls ECB loans to IMF, but as last resort
* Italy has preliminary discussions with IMF
* ECB failure to attract bank deposits raises QE talk
(Updates prices, adds quotes)
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, Nov 29 The euro rose against the
dollar for a second straight session on Tuesday in cautious
trade on talk the European Central Bank could lend money to the
International Monetary Fund to help stem the debt crisis.
The euro zone is discussing the option of financing
emergency help for Italy or Spain by using money from national
central banks to boost International Monetary Fund resources -
but only as a last resort, euro zone officials said. For
Euro zone ministers struggled to ramp up the firepower of
their rescue fund and raised the possibility of asking the IMF
for more help on Tuesday after Italy's borrowing costs hit a
Talk of an ECB/IMF deal implies that the Europeans are
really having trouble coming up with any new schemes to
stabilize the region, according to Kathy Lien, director of
currency research at GFT Forex in Jersey City, New Jersey.
"The rally in the euro today was sparked by what would
normally be extremely negative news for the currency."
While Italy successfully sold 3-year and 10-year bonds it
had to pay yields at levels that most said are too burdensome.
Greece, Ireland and Portugal were forced to apply for
Italy has had preliminary discussions with the
International Monetary Fund about financial support to cope
with the euro zone's debt crisis, possibly co-funded by
national ECB banks, but no decision has been taken, several
"Also, as we have warned, rating agencies are becoming
aggressive making further downgrades the greatest risk for the
euro," Lien said.
A report in business daily La Tribune said that ratings
agency Standard & Poor's would lower its outlook on France's
In late afternoon New York trade, the euro EUR= was up
0.1 percent at $1.3328, after earlier rising nearly 1 percent
to a session high of $1.3442, initially on hedge fund buying.
Euro zone finance ministers agreed on Tuesday to release
aid payment for debt-burdended Greece, an EU diplomat said.
The ECB, meanwhile, failed to attract enough deposits from
banks that would neutralize its purchases of bonds from
debt-ridden euro zone countries, which investors took to mean
that the central bank had effectively launched a round of
quantitative easing because it increased the amount of euros in
Marc Chandler, global head of FX strategy at Brown Brothers
Harriman, was among analysts who believed that it was not
quantitative easing at all, adding that the imbalance must
occur on a continued basis to be considered monetary easing.
"It could be a host of other factors," said Chandler. "It
could be the low yield as one reason why the ECB failed to
attract deposits or it could be the tenor of those deposits. So
we should reserve judgment until next week."
Germany and France are reported to be aiming to outline
proposals for a fiscal union before a European Union summit on
Dec. 9. A growing number of investors see a fiscal union as
perhaps the last chance to avert a breakdown of the common
currency area.
A rebound in U.S. consumer confidence in November spurred
investors' appetite for risk, boosting the Australian,
Canadian, and New Zealand dollars as well as the euro.
Risk appetite may gain ground later this week when the U.S.
Labor Department reports November nonfarm payrolls data.
U.S. companies probably stepped up hiring in November,
which could add to expectations of stronger economic growth in
Against a currency basket .DXY the dollar fell 0.4
percent to 78.984. The dollar fell 0.2 percent against the yen
at 77.84 JPY=.
(Additional reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by
Andrew Hay)