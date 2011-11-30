* Coordinated central bank action boosts risky trades * Higher-than-expected ADP number also spurs dollar flight By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Nov 30 The dollar posted sharp losses across the board on Wednesday after major central banks announced moves to inject much-needed liquidity into the global financial system that has been reeling from the euro zone sovereign debt crisis. The announcement fueled the market's appetite for risk as investors dumped the safe-haven dollar, lifting currencies such as the Australian, New Zealand, and Canadian dollars, including the euro. In a joint statement on Wednesday, the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, and the central banks of Canada, Britain, Japan and Switzerland said they have agreed to lower the cost of existing dollar swap lines by 50 basis points from Dec. 5. In early New York trading, the dollar index fell 1.1 percent on the day to 78.116 after earlier dropping to a nearly two-week low of 77.923. The euro jumped around 2 U.S. cents to a session high of $1.35337 and last traded at $1.34841, up 1.2 percent. The Australian dollar rose almost 3 U.S. cents to a two-week high of US$1.0335, extending gains made earlier in the day after China lowered its banks' reserve requirement ratio. Other commodity currencies like the New Zealand and Canadian dollars also rose.