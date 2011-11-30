* Coordinated central bank action boosts risky trades
* Higher-than-expected ADP number also spurs dollar flight
* Euro/dollar on track for best one-day gain in a month
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Nov 30 The dollar fell sharply on
Wednesday as a move by major central banks to cut the cost of
much-needed liquidity for the global financial system and
upbeat U.S. economic data prompted investors to seek currencies
with higher returns.
The announcement by central banks of developed economies
fueled the market's appetite for risk, lifting currencies such
as the Australian, New Zealand and Canadian dollars and the
euro.
In a joint statement on Wednesday, the Federal Reserve, the
European Central Bank and the central banks of Canada, Britain,
Japan and Switzerland said they had agreed to cut the cost of
existing dollar swap lines by 50 basis points from Dec. 5.
In mid-morning New York trading, the dollar index
was down 1.0 percent on the day to 78.178 after dropping to a
nearly two-week low of 77.923. The euro jumped around
2 U.S. cents to a session high of $1.35337 and last traded at
$1.34692, up 1.0 percent, on pace for its best one-day rise
since late October.
The Australian dollar rose almost 3 U.S. cents to a
two-week high of US$1.0335, extending gains made earlier in the
day after China lowered its banks' reserve requirement ratio.
Other commodity currencies such as the New Zealand
and Canadian dollars also rose.
Still, despite optimism brought on by the global central
bank measure, analysts said the liquidity provision does not
solve the euro zone debt crisis and policymakers need to
undertake more in terms of controlling their fiscal deficits.
"I still don't think that it's a comprehensive solution
because ultimately the euro zone has to come up with an
integrated fiscal solution to its problems, but what it does is
provide some breathing room for the time being," said Boris
Schlossberg, director of FX research at GFT in Jersey City, New
Jersey.