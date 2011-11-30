* Coordinated central bank action boosts risky trades * Higher-than-expected ADP number also spurs dollar flight * Euro/dollar on track for best one-day gain in a month By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Nov 30 The dollar fell sharply on Wednesday as a move by major central banks to cut the cost of much-needed liquidity for the global financial system and upbeat U.S. economic data prompted investors to seek currencies with higher returns. The announcement by central banks of developed economies fueled the market's appetite for risk, lifting currencies such as the Australian, New Zealand and Canadian dollars and the euro. In a joint statement on Wednesday, the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the central banks of Canada, Britain, Japan and Switzerland said they had agreed to cut the cost of existing dollar swap lines by 50 basis points from Dec. 5. In mid-morning New York trading, the dollar index was down 1.0 percent on the day to 78.178 after dropping to a nearly two-week low of 77.923. The euro jumped around 2 U.S. cents to a session high of $1.35337 and last traded at $1.34692, up 1.0 percent, on pace for its best one-day rise since late October. The Australian dollar rose almost 3 U.S. cents to a two-week high of US$1.0335, extending gains made earlier in the day after China lowered its banks' reserve requirement ratio. Other commodity currencies such as the New Zealand and Canadian dollars also rose. Still, despite optimism brought on by the global central bank measure, analysts said the liquidity provision does not solve the euro zone debt crisis and policymakers need to undertake more in terms of controlling their fiscal deficits. "I still don't think that it's a comprehensive solution because ultimately the euro zone has to come up with an integrated fiscal solution to its problems, but what it does is provide some breathing room for the time being," said Boris Schlossberg, director of FX research at GFT in Jersey City, New Jersey.