* Coordinated central bank action boosts risky trades * Higher-than-expected ADP number also spurs dollar flight * Euro/dollar on track for best one-day gain in a month By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Nov 30 The dollar fell sharply on Wednesday as a move by major central banks to cut the cost of much-needed liquidity for the global financial system and upbeat U.S. economic data drove investors to currencies with higher returns. The announcement by central banks of developed economies that they were acting to prevent a credit crunch fueled the market's appetite for risk, lifting currencies such as the Australian, New Zealand and Canadian dollars and the euro. In a joint statement on Wednesday, the U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the central banks of Canada, Britain, Japan and Switzerland said they had agreed to cut the cost of existing dollar swap lines by 50 basis points from Dec. 5, in order to ensure that banks outside the United States have easy access to dollars. Overall, the data suggested that the U.S. economic recovery is much more stable than many initially thought. In midday New York trading, the dollar index was down 0.9 percent on the day to 78.266 after dropping to a nearly two-week low of 77.923. The euro jumped around 2 cents to a session high of $1.35337 and last traded at $1.34614, up 1.0 percent, on pace for its best one-day rise since late October. On the month, however, the euro was down 2.8 percent. In the forwards market where a shortage of dollars has pushed prices to extreme levels, tensions eased somewhat. The benchmark three-month cross-currency basis swap, a gauge of dollar demand corresponding to the relative premium for swapping euro Libor for dollar Libor, traded at -138.500 basis points on Wednesday, pulling back from a three-year high of -159.50 basis points hit on Tuesday. Wider spreads reflect elevated demand to borrow U.S. dollars in the currency forward market and often support the greenback's spot value against the euro. The Australian dollar rose almost 3 cents to a two-week high of US$1.0335, extending gains made earlier in the day after China lowered its reserve requirement ratio for banks. The Aussie was last at US$1.0261, up 2.3 percent, on track for its best day since late October. Other commodity currencies such as the New Zealand and Canadian dollars also rose. But while the global central bank action stoked optimism, analysts said the liquidity provision does not solve the euro zone debt crisis and policy makers need to undertake more in terms of controlling fiscal deficits. "I still don't think that it's a comprehensive solution because ultimately the euro zone has to come up with an integrated fiscal solution to its problems," said Boris Schlossberg, director of FX research at GFT in Jersey City, New Jersey. "But what it does is provide policymakers with some breathing room for the time being."