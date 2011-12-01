* Euro lifted by good demand at Spain auction
* Short-covering may lift euro, but debt worries remain
* ECB's Draghi says downside risks have increased
* Strong U.S. ISM number adds to U.S. recovery hopes
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Dec 1 The euro rose for a fourth
straight session against the dollar on Thursday, bolstered by
solid demand at the Spanish and French debt auctions, although
traders were inclined to view its gains as good selling
opportunities.
Spain sold 3.75 billion euros of three bonds at the top of
the targeted range, although its cost of borrowing was the
highest in 14 years and at levels seen as unsustainable for
public finances. France also found demand for its sale of 4.35
billion euros of debt in several maturities.
"While the rising interest rates that euro zone governments
are forced to pay is widely acknowledged as unsustainable, the
fact that market demand was strong has for now, alleviated some
concerns about government funding issues," said Omer Esiner,
chief market analyst, at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in
Washington.
The euro was last up 0.4 percent at $1.34995. On
Wednesday, the euro had hit a one-week high of $1.35337 on
trading platform EBS after central banks of the United States,
euro zone, Canada, Britain, Japan and Switzerland cut the cost
of dollar loans to the banking system.
The euro also rose to a two-week high against the yen
<EURJPY=EBS, but analysts were not convinced the common
currency had much scope for further rallies. Although investors
cheered Wednesday's joint central bank action they are worried
that the debt crisis remains unresolved, with little time for
politicians to find a solution.
A break above $1.3533 though could see the euro rise toward
its Nov. 18 high of $1.3615, analysts said. If it fails to
retest Wednesday's high, however, the rally may peter out.
An increase in a key U.S. manufacturing index for November
has pushed the euro higher against the dollar as it increased
the market's appetite for risk and reinforced the view that the
world's largest economy is on a stable path to recovery.
With the ISM manufacturing index at 52.7 against a
consensus forecast of 51.5, the euro rose above $1.3500 as
investors added to risky trades.
That reinforced a market view that the ECB could cut
interest rates and extend its liquidity measures when it meets
to decide on monetary policy next week and could well negate
the euro's rally.
More important for markets will be whether European leaders
are able to agree on a comprehensive solution to tackle the
debt crisis at a European Union summit on Dec. 9.