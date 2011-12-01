* Euro lifted by good demand at Spain's auction * Short-covering may lift euro, but debt worries remain * ECB's Draghi says downside risks have increased * Strong U.S. ISM number adds to U.S. recovery hopes By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Dec 1 The euro rose for a fourth straight session against the dollar on Thursday, bolstered by generally successful Spanish and French debt auctions, although traders were inclined to view its gains as good selling opportunities. Spain sold 3.75 billion euros of three bonds at the top of the targeted range, although its borrowing cost was the highest in 14 years and at levels seen as unsustainable for public finances. France also found demand for its sale of 4.35 billion euros of debt in several maturities. The euro's gains have dissipated a bit in midday trading as stocks turned mostly negative, with traders saying investors are consolidating their positions ahead of Friday's all-important U.S. non-farm payrolls report. "We have had some big moves in the euro the last couple of days and a lot of event risks so the market is taking a little bit of a breather and consolidating their gains before tomorrow's big U.S. employment number," said Steven Butler, director of foreign-exchange trading at Scotia Capital in Toronto. Investors are looking at 122,000 new jobs added to the U.S. economy last month and a steady unemployment rate of 9.0 percent. A higher-than-expected number could whet risk appetite once again and lift risk-friendly currencies such as the euro. The euro was last up 0.3 percent at $1.34811. Traders said news that the International Monetary Fund will likely cut its global growth forecasts in late January took the steam out of the rally in risky assets. That reinforced a market view that the ECB could cut interest rates and extend its liquidity measures when it meets to decide on monetary policy next week -- and this could well negate the euro's rally. More important for markets will be whether European leaders are able to agree on a comprehensive solution to tackle the debt crisis at a European Union summit on Dec. 9.