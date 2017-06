TOKYO Dec 19 The dollar rose slightly against other major currencies on Monday after news that North Korean leader Kim Jong-il had died.

The euro fell 0.3 percent to a session low against the dollar and was trading at $1.3006, while the Australian dollar extended losses versus the U.S. dollar and was down 0.6 percent at $0.9921.

U.S. stock futures also extend losses.

North Korean state television reported on Monday that Kim died on Saturday. An announcer said he died of physical and mental over-work.