* Euro climbs after Spanish regional election results
* Uncertainty over when Spain will request bailout caps
gains
* Yen drops vs dollar, euro on BoJ easing expectations
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, Oct 22 (Refiles to correct bullet
point on Yen to show that it dropped agains both the dollar and
the euro)
The euro gained against the dollar and struck a 5-1/2-month
high against the yen on Monday as regional elections in Spain
over the weekend removed a potential obstacle for the country's
prime minister to request a bailout.
The euro, up about 1.6 percent against the dollar so far in
October, gained support from comments by European Central Bank
policymaker Joerg Asmussen who reiterated the bank's commitment
to do everything in its power to show the euro is
irreversible.
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's People's Party
secured victory in his home region of Galicia, boosting his
austerity drive.
"In short, the strong showing in Galicia indicates that
Rajoy may now have the political capital to make a formal appeal
for a bailout which would be viewed positively by the market,"
said Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX strategy at BK
Asset Management in New York.
Prime Minister Rajoy, however, faces another test on Nov.
25 when the economically powerful Catalonia holds its regional
elections.
For now, the market is relieved that Spain remains
relatively unified and that Prime Minister Rajoy can proceed
with plans for stabilizing the country's economy, Schlossberg
said.
The euro last traded at $1.3048, up 0.3 percent, with
resistance expected around $1.3139, the Oct. 17 high. Traders
reported talk of a large $1.3050 options expiry that could keep
it pinned close to that level.
Expectations that Spain will apply for a bailout, prompting
the European Central Bank to start buying its bonds, have helped
support the euro in recent weeks, although uncertainty over the
timing of such a move was also seen limiting gains.
"A lack of negative news out of Europe should help the euro
for the moment at least," said Richard Falkenhall, currency
strategist at SEB in Stockholm.
He said the euro could rise to $1.34 or $1.35 over the
coming weeks, adding the U.S. presidential election and the
country's looming 'fiscal cliff' of budget cuts and tax hikes
could switch the market's attention towards the United States
and away from the euro zone.
YEN PLUNGES
The yen fell broadly after data showing Japan's exports
tumbled in September added to growing expectations of more
policy stimulus from the Bank of Japan when it meets next week.
The euro rose more than 1 percent versus the yen to a 5-1/2
month high of 104.40 yen. It last traded at 104.18,
up 0.9 percent on the day.
The dollar hit a peak of 79.86 yen, its strongest
since mid-July, gaining momentum after breaching resistance at
its 200-day moving average around 76.42 yen. It last traded at
79.82, up 0.7 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.
Strategists said the yen could rebound strongly next week if
the Bank of Japan disappoints expectations and keeps policy on
hold. Societe Generale analyst Sebastien Galy recommended paring
long dollar/yen positions and maintaining a strategy of buying
the dollar on dips.
The Canadian dollar fell to a two-month low of C$0.9949
against the U.S. dollar as the market positioned for the
prospect of a more dovish tone from the Bank of Canada at its
rate setting meeting on Tuesday.
In addition, weekly data showed speculators' net long
positions in the Canadian dollar are the biggest among major
currencies, at about 9.5 billion U.S. dollars, leaving the
Canadian unit vulnerable to profit-taking.