NEW YORK Dec 31 U.S. dollar reserves held by
global central banks fell slightly in the third quarter from the
prior quarter, according to data from the International Monetary
Fund released on Monday.
The dollar share of IMF reserves totaled $3.80 trillion in
the third quarter, or 61.4 percent of the total allocated
reserves.
In the second quarter, the dollar's share stood at 61.8
percent, IMF data showed.
Global total foreign exchange holdings rose to $11.43
trillion in the third quarter from $11.14 trillion.
Global reserves are assets of central banks held in
different currencies primarily used to back their liabilities.
Central banks have sometimes cooperated in buying and selling
official international reserves to influence exchange rates.
Euro reserves rose to US$1.50 trillion, or 24.2 percent of
the total allocated reserves, in the third quarter from $1.454
trillion in the second quarter.
Since 2009, the euro's share of reserve assets has mostly
been declining on concerns about the region's sovereign and
economic crisis. At its peak in 2009, the euro's share of
reserves reached just under 28 percent.
The yen's share fell to 3.86 percent in the third quarter
from 3.89 percent in the quarter.
The IMF broke down central bank holdings in the Australian
and Canadian dollars, which were previously classified under
"Other Currencies."
Central banks held US$102.3 billion in the Australian
currency globally as of the third quarter, up from US$101.6
billion in the second quarter.
They held US$112.5 billion in Canadian dollars, up from
US$109.9 billion in the second quarter.
The Australian and Canadian dollars have been in demand
since the global financial crisis as relatively safe havens. The
aussie in particular was highly desired given its yield though
enthusiasm has cooled compared with the loonie, based on the
COFER data.
The move by the IMF earlier this year is part of a wider
review to provide more transparency in global financial data. It
is also a reflection of a growing trend by central banks around
the world to diversify their holdings beyond the U.S. dollar,
the euro and the yen.
Allocated reserves rose to $6.19 trillion in the third
quarter from $6.07 trillion in the previous period.
Unallocated reserves, or those not known and believed mostly
held by China, rose to $5.24 trillion in the third quarter from
$5.06 trillion in the previous period.