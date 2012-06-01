NEW YORK, June 1 Bets against the euro soared to
record highs in the latest week, according to data from the
Commodity Futures Trading
Commission on Friday, as worries about the euro zone sovereign
debt crisis intensified.
Net euro shorts jumped to 203,145 contracts, the largest on
record, compared with 195,361 net short contracts the previous
week.
To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in
value, while being long is a view its value will rise.
Euro short positioning pushed the value of the net long U.S.
dollar position to $37.51 billion as of Tuesday, from $35.14
billion previously.
Speculators also soured on the Australian dollar, whose net
short position more than doubled to 35,527 from 16,898 short
contracts the previous week.
Yen net shorts, meanwhile, declined to 11,330 contracts from
18,015 shorts previously.
JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 1,781,670,650.40
5/29/12 week 5/22/12 week
Long 21,620 20,483
Short 32,950 38,498
Net -11,330 -18,015
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 31,773,423,000.00
5/29/12 week 5/22/12 week
Long 40,287 34,714
Short 243,702 230,075
Net -203,415 -195,361
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
-144,172,031.25
5/29/12 week 5/22/12 week
Long 36,052 40,842
Short 34,577 29,502
Net 1,475 11,340
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
3,981,365,813.03
5/29/12 week 5/22/12 week
Long 6,882 4,901
Short 37,478 39,752
Net -30,596 -34,851
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
-3,335,127,201.57
5/29/12 week 5/22/12 week
Long 48,793 57,577
Short 14,708 19,022
Net 34,085 38,555
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
3,497,633,150.00
5/29/12 week 5/22/12 week
Long 14,788 29,999
Short 50,315 46,897
Net -35,527 -16,898
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 467,981,359.97
5/29/12 week 5/22/12 week
Long 24,872 22,415
Short 37,867 38,531
Net -12,995 -16,116
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand
dollars) 396,953,760.00
5/29/12 week 5/22/12 week
Long 5,798 8,418
Short 11,006 9,927
Net -5,208 -1,509