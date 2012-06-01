NEW YORK, June 1 Bets against the euro soared to record highs in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Friday, as worries about the euro zone sovereign debt crisis intensified. Net euro shorts jumped to 203,145 contracts, the largest on record, compared with 195,361 net short contracts the previous week. To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will rise. Euro short positioning pushed the value of the net long U.S. dollar position to $37.51 billion as of Tuesday, from $35.14 billion previously. Speculators also soured on the Australian dollar, whose net short position more than doubled to 35,527 from 16,898 short contracts the previous week. Yen net shorts, meanwhile, declined to 11,330 contracts from 18,015 shorts previously. JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 1,781,670,650.40 5/29/12 week 5/22/12 week Long 21,620 20,483 Short 32,950 38,498 Net -11,330 -18,015 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 31,773,423,000.00 5/29/12 week 5/22/12 week Long 40,287 34,714 Short 243,702 230,075 Net -203,415 -195,361 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) -144,172,031.25 5/29/12 week 5/22/12 week Long 36,052 40,842 Short 34,577 29,502 Net 1,475 11,340 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 3,981,365,813.03 5/29/12 week 5/22/12 week Long 6,882 4,901 Short 37,478 39,752 Net -30,596 -34,851 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) -3,335,127,201.57 5/29/12 week 5/22/12 week Long 48,793 57,577 Short 14,708 19,022 Net 34,085 38,555 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 3,497,633,150.00 5/29/12 week 5/22/12 week Long 14,788 29,999 Short 50,315 46,897 Net -35,527 -16,898 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 467,981,359.97 5/29/12 week 5/22/12 week Long 24,872 22,415 Short 37,867 38,531 Net -12,995 -16,116 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) 396,953,760.00 5/29/12 week 5/22/12 week Long 5,798 8,418 Short 11,006 9,927 Net -5,208 -1,509