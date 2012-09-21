(Corrects to week ended Sept. 18 in 2nd paragraph)
NEW YORK, Sept 21 Currency speculators increased their bets
against the U.S. dollar in the latest week to their highest in more than a year,
according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on
Friday.
The value of the dollar's net short position rose to $10.05 billion in the
week ended Sept. 18, from $6.18 billion the previous week. That was the largest
since Aug. 30 and the second straight weekly net short U.S. dollar position.
To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long
is a view its value will rise.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived
from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen,
euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.
Investors have sold U.S. dollars in the wake of the Federal Reserve's
commitment to inject further stimulus to a sluggish U.S. economy. The dollar
index has fallen 2.3 percent so far this month extending its August losses.
Meanwhile, net euro shorts continue to dwindle to 73,482 contracts this
week, as investors were encouraged by European Central Bank action to lower
borrowing costs in Spain and Italy through bond purchases. The euro so far has
gained 3.2 percent this month.
JAPAN YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) -2,454,949,238.58
9/18/12 week 9/11/12 week
Long 41,500 60,862
Short 26,024 28,089
Net 15,476 32,773
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 11,983,077,150.00
9/18/12 week 9/11/12 week
Long 48,817 43,180
Short 122,299 136,838
Net -73,482 -93,658
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) -1,462,998,150.00
9/18/12 week 9/11/12 week
Long 52,597 49,312
Short 38,185 53,678
Net 14,412 -4,366
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 609,713,392.95
9/18/12 week 9/11/12 week
Long 13,626 11,648
Short 18,153 20,615
Net -4,527 -8,967
CANADA DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) -11,485,576,429.52
9/18/12 week 9/11/12 week
Long 126,688 116,546
Short 14,807 14,686
Net 111,881 101,860
AUSTRALIA DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) -7,236,899,460.00
9/18/12 week 9/11/12 week
Long 117,009 107,537
Short 47,763 39,278
Net 69,246 68,259
MEXICO PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -4,618,725,566.85
9/18/12 week 9/11/12 week
Long 140,375 127,168
Short 22,228 4,925
Net 118,147 122,243
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 NZ dollars) 1,373,233,500.00
9/18/12 week 9/11/12 week
Long 20,402 13,641
Short 3,797 3,609
Net 16,605 10,032
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)