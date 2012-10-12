NEW YORK, Oct 12 Currency speculators pared bets against the
U.S. dollar for a second straight week to their lowest level in a month,
according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on
Friday.
The value of the dollar's net short position slid to $6.43 billion in the
week ended Oct. 9, from a net short of $16.31 billion the previous week. This
week's net short U.S. dollar position was the lowest since Sept. 11.
To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long
is a view its value will rise.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived
from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen,
euro, sterling, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.
The reduction in net short U.S. dollar positions was mostly across the
board, except that against the Mexican peso. Speculators actually boosted its
net longs on the peso to 136,392 contracts.
This week's CFTC report comes after favorable U.S. jobs data for September,
which showed that the unemployment rate fell below 8 percent.
Some of the big changes included the drop in yen net longs by more than half
to 12,914 contracts, and the sharp reduction in the positive bets on the
Australian dollar.
Interestingly enough, net shorts on the euro picked up amid uncertainty
about a possible bailout request for Spain. Net euro shorts rose to 72,570
contracts this week from shorts of 50,265 the previous week.
JAPAN YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) -2,063,466,700.75
10/9/12 week 10/2/12 week
Long 40,778 52,696
Short 27,864 23,361
Net 12,914 29,335
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 11,687,398,500.00
10/9/12 week 10/2/12 week
Long 39,946 48,335
Short 112,516 98,600
Net -72,570 -50,265
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) -2,257,341,075.00
10/9/12 week 10/2/12 week
Long 54,190 64,726
Short 31,618 34,632
Net 22,572 30,094
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 40,695,818.70
10/9/12 week 10/2/12 week
Long 11,676 12,641
Short 11,982 13,625
Net -306 -984
CANADA DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) -9,775,914,945.82
10/9/12 week 10/2/12 week
Long 106,300 112,706
Short 10,672 11,530
Net 95,628 101,176
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) -4,061,028,000.00
10/9/12 week 10/2/12 week
Long 78,524 98,600
Short 38,710 34,857
Net 39,814 63,743
MEXICO PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -5,296,612,144.09
10/9/12 week 10/2/12 week
Long 139,392 137,986
Short 3,000 2,121
Net 136,392 135,865
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 NZ dollars) -1,365,374,100.00
10/9/12 week 10/2/12 week
Long 21,075 25,298
Short 4,365 3,917
Net 16,710 21,381