NEW YORK Oct 26 Currency speculators cut their bets against the U.S. dollar in the latest week to the lowest since the week of Sept. 4, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday and Reuters calculations.

The value of the dollar's net short position fell to $4.004 billion in the week ended Oct. 23 from a net short position of $8.14 billion the week of Oct. 16. Speculators were long, or betting the U.S. dollar would rise, in the week of Sept. 4.

To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will rise.

The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.

JAPAN YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 2,848,822,645.29

10/23/12 week 10/16/12 week

Long 25,550 42,767

Short 43,746 32,681

Net -18,196 10,086

EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 8,962,733,937.50

10/23/12 week 10/16/12 week

Long 38,171 42,041

Short 93,390 95,536

Net -55,219 -53,495

POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds) -1,834,065,918.75

10/23/12 week 10/16/12 week

Long 54,879 54,010

Short 36,482 34,411

Net 18,397 19,599

SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) -316,555,829.67

10/23/12 week 10/16/12 week

Long 10,756 10,289

Short 8,395 11,481

Net 2,361 -1,192

CANADA DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) -8,979,739,945.57

10/23/12 week 10/16/12 week

Long 98,566 106,369

Short 9,478 12,619

Net 89,088 93,750

AUSTRALIA DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) -4,685,618,640.00

10/23/12 week 10/16/12 week

Long 83,602 77,802

Short 37,951 39,358

Net 45,651 38,444

MEXICO PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -5,104,950,647.75

10/23/12 week 10/16/12 week

Long 136,680 139,787

Short 4,278 4,331

Net 132,402 135,456

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 NZ dollars) -1,326,557,860.00

10/23/12 week 10/16/12 week

Long 20,528 20,646

Short 4,179 4,362

Net 16,349 16,284