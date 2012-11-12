(Corrects headline and first two paragraphs in Nov. 2 story to
show short positions increased, not decreased in second
paragraph)
NEW YORK, Nov 2 Currency speculators slightly
increased bets against the U.S. dollar in the latest week,
according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
released on Friday and Reuters calculations.
The value of the dollar's net short position was $4.518
billion in the week ended Oct. 30 from a net short position of
$4.004 billion the week of Oct. 23.
To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value,
while being long is a view its value will rise.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc,
Canadian and Australian dollars.
(JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 5,811,981,914.09
10/30/12 week 10/23/12 week
Long 19,886 25,550
Short 56,906 43,746
Net -37,020 -18,196
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 9,426,137,800.00
10/30/12 week 10/23/12 week
Long 38,189 38,171
Short 96,393 93,390
Net -58,204 -55,219
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
-2,350,831,350.00
10/30/12 week 10/23/12 week
Long 57,897 54,879
Short 34,494 36,482
Net 23,403 18,397
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
-317,260,244.58
10/30/12 week 10/23/12 week
Long 11,785 10,756
Short 9,419 8,395
Net 2,366 2,361
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
-7,882,617,832.48
10/30/12 week 10/23/12 week
Long 86,306 98,566
Short 7,535 9,478
Net 78,771 89,088
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
-5,395,482,200.00
10/30/12 week 10/23/12 week
Long 91,030 83,602
Short 38,940 37,951
Net 52,090 45,651
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -4,822,683,363.70
10/30/12 week 10/23/12 week
Long 130,624 136,680
Short 4,615 4,278
Net 126,009 132,402
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand
dollars) -1,372,420,200.00
10/30/12 week 10/23/12 week
Long 20,849 20,528
Short 4,104 4,179
Net 16,745 16,349))
(Reporting by Julie Haviv; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)