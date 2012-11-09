Nov 9 Currency speculators favored the U.S.
dollar for the first time since early September, according to
data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on
Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position totaled $1.296
billion in the week ended Nov. 6, from net shorts of around $710
million the previous week. This was the first net long position
for the greenback in two months.
To be long a currency is to bet it will increase in value,
while being short is a view its value will decline.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc,
Canadian and Australian dollars.