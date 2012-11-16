NEW YORK, Nov 16 Currency speculators boosted
bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according
to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released
on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position rose to
$4.72 billion in the week ended Nov. 13, up from $1.296 billion
the previous week.
To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value,
while being long is a view its value will rise.
Speculators increased bets against the euro to 83,646
contracts in the latest week, the highest in two months, from
67,141 the previous week.
Short positions on the Swiss franc surged to 8,888
contracts, also the highest in two months, from 303 contracts.
Speculators also sharply reduced bets in favor the British
pound in the latest week.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss
franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.
JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
11/13/12 week 11/06/12 week
Long 21,980 24,966
Short 52,427 65,070
Net -30,447 -40,104
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
11/13/12 week 11/06/12 week
Long 39,863 45,212
Short 123,509 112,353
Net -83,646 -67,141
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
11/13/12 week 11/06/12 week
Long 45,799 57,208
Short 37,571 37,929
Net 8,228 19,279
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
11/13/12 week 11/06/12 week
Long 11,388 13,509
Short 20,276 13,812
Net -8,888 -303
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
11/13/12 week 11/06/12 week
Long 75,935 82,882
Short 9,816 8,120
Net 66,119 74,762
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
11/13/12 week 11/06/12 week
Long 105,833 98,037
Short 37,687 37,720
Net 68,146 60,317
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
11/13/12 week 11/06/12 week
Long 102,917 120,223
Short 5,923 5,801
Net 96,994 114,422
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand
dollars)
11/13/12 week 11/06/12 week
Long 23,692 24,440
Short 4,498 5,052
Net 19,194 19,388