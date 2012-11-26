NEW YORK Nov 26 Currency speculators increased
their bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest week,
according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
released on Monday.
The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $11.2
billion in the week ended November 20, from $4.72 billion the
previous week.
To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value,
while being long is a view its value will rise.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc,
Canadian and Australian dollars.
JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 7,866,305,412.69
11/20/12 week 11/13/12 week
Long 28,272 21,980
Short 79,661 52,427
Net -51,389 -30,447
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 14,642,280,000.00
11/20/12 week 11/13/12 week
Long 36,692 39,863
Short 128,092 123,509
Net -91,400 -83,646
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
-72,662,375.00
11/20/12 week 11/13/12 week
Long 46,546 45,799
Short 45,816 37,571
Net 730 8,228
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
1,661,168,458.02
11/20/12 week 11/13/12 week
Long 7,220 11,388
Short 19,708 20,276
Net -12,488 -8,888
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
-6,166,181,635.73
11/20/12 week 11/13/12 week
Long 72,893 75,935
Short 11,447 9,816
Net 61,446 66,119
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
-6,720,884,460.00
11/20/12 week 11/13/12 week
Long 104,617 105,833
Short 39,906 37,687
Net 64,711 68,146
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -3,337,961,538.46
11/20/12 week 11/13/12 week
Long 96,451 102,917
Short 9,664 5,923
Net 86,787 96,994
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand
dollars) -1,458,998,600.00
11/20/12 week 11/13/12 week
Long 21,436 23,692
Short 3,578 4,498
Net 17,858 19,194