NEW YORK Nov 26 Currency speculators increased their bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Monday.

The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $11.2 billion in the week ended November 20, from $4.72 billion the previous week.

To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will rise.

The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.

JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 7,866,305,412.69

11/20/12 week 11/13/12 week

Long 28,272 21,980

Short 79,661 52,427

Net -51,389 -30,447

EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 14,642,280,000.00

11/20/12 week 11/13/12 week

Long 36,692 39,863

Short 128,092 123,509

Net -91,400 -83,646

POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) -72,662,375.00

11/20/12 week 11/13/12 week

Long 46,546 45,799

Short 45,816 37,571

Net 730 8,228

SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 1,661,168,458.02

11/20/12 week 11/13/12 week

Long 7,220 11,388

Short 19,708 20,276

Net -12,488 -8,888

CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) -6,166,181,635.73

11/20/12 week 11/13/12 week

Long 72,893 75,935

Short 11,447 9,816

Net 61,446 66,119

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) -6,720,884,460.00

11/20/12 week 11/13/12 week

Long 104,617 105,833

Short 39,906 37,687

Net 64,711 68,146

MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -3,337,961,538.46

11/20/12 week 11/13/12 week

Long 96,451 102,917

Short 9,664 5,923

Net 86,787 96,994

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) -1,458,998,600.00

11/20/12 week 11/13/12 week

Long 21,436 23,692

Short 3,578 4,498

Net 17,858 19,194