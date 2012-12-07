NEW YORK, Dec 7 Currency speculators slashed
bullish bets on the U.S. dollar for a second straight week while
they increased short yen positions to a more than five-year
high, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position slid to $920.79
million in the week ended Dec. 4 from $8.01 billion the previous
week. This week's net U.S. long dollar position was the smallest
since late October when speculators' greenback shorts totaled
about $710 million.
To be long a currency is to bet it will rise in value, while
being short is a view its value will decline.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc,
Canadian and Australian dollars.
Yen shorts this week hit 90,326 contracts, a more than
five-year peak, from 79,466 shorts the previous week. That
suggests further yen weakness could persist.
"The market is treating Japan much as it did once Europe,
mainly as an increasingly poor credit, translating also into yen
weakness, and this driven also by potential Bank of Japan
easing," said Sebastien Galy, currency strategist, at Societe
Generale in New York.
The yen has fallen more than 6 percent against the dollar so
far this year.
Euro shorts, on the other hand, continued to fall, down to
32,795 contracts this week from shorts of 66,693 previously.
JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 13,787,703,016.24
12/04/12 week 11/27/12 week
Long 20,929 27,027
Short 111,255 106,493
Net -90,326 -79,466
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 5,367,311,687.50
12/04/12 week 11/27/12 week
Long 48,300 35,799
Short 81,095 102,492
Net -32,795 -66,693
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
-2,744,214,187.50
12/04/12 week 11/27/12 week
Long 66,050 51,107
Short 38,780 40,829
Net 27,270 10,278
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
-85,825,326.57
12/04/12 week 11/27/12 week
Long 11,722 9,744
Short 11,086 13,111
Net 636 -3,367
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
-5,749,647,390.69
12/04/12 week 11/27/12 week
Long 66,356 72,663
Short 9,285 10,284
Net 57,071 62,379
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
-9,654,531,720.00
12/04/12 week 11/27/12 week
Long 136,218 122,186
Short 43,989 45,380
Net 92,229 76,806
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -4,594,972,498.61
12/04/12 week 11/27/12 week
Long 126,957 101,490
Short 7,995 7,632
Net 118,962 93,858
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand
dollars) -1,737,018,560.00
12/04/12 week 11/27/12 week
Long 23,272 21,653
Short 2,184 2,943
Net 21,088 18,710