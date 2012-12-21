NEW YORK, Dec 21 Currency speculators increased their bets
against the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net short position rose to $6.39 billion in the
week ended Dec. 18, from a net short position of $1.03 billion the previous
week.
To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long
is a view its value will rise.
Speculators sharply reduced short positions on the euro to 9,736 contracts
from 31,623 contracts.
The euro zone common currency had rallied and hit an 8-1/2-month peak
against the dollar on Wednesday, lifted by upbeat economic data and optimism
about Greece. Hopes of a budget deal in the United States also encouraged
investors to seek riskier assets such as the euro.
Bets against the yen fell after reaching a more than five-year peak. The yen
had been pressured in recent weeks on expectations a new Japanese government
will push the Bank of Japan into more forceful monetary easing.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived
from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen,
euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.
JAPAN YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
12/18/12 week 12/11/12 week
Long 27,935 16,369
Short 117,098 110,770
Net -89,163 -94,401
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
12/18/12 week 12/11/12 week
Long 69,460 51,536
Short 79,196 83,159
Net -9,736 -31,623
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
12/18/12 week 12/11/12 week
Long 79,375 64,753
Short 51,339 36,799
Net 28,036 27,954
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
12/18/12 week 12/11/12 week
Long 17,361 11,243
Short 13,081 8,034
Net 4,280 3,209
CANADA DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
12/18/12 week 12/11/12 week
Long 81,493 74,220
Short 7,215 11,687
Net 74,278 62,533
AUSTRALIA DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
12/18/12 week 12/11/12 week
Long 144,966 139,540
Short 47,470 36,164
Net 97,496 103,376
MEXICO PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
12/18/12 week 12/11/12 week
Long 169,413 155,296
Short 21,664 6,025
Net 147,749 149,271
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 NZ dollars)
12/18/12 week 12/11/12 week
Long 31,830 29,560
Short 17,600 4,960
Net 14,230 24,600