NEW YORK, Jan 11 Currency speculators reduced their bets against
the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net short position fell to $6.96 billion in the
week ended Jan. 8, from $9.43 billion the previous week.
To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long
is a view its value will rise.
Bets against the Japanese yen fell for the fourth straight week to 74,096
contracts after climbing to a more than five-year peak in mid-December.
The yen has come under pressure in recent weeks on expectations Japan's new
government will take measures to weaken its currency to fight deflation, but
some investors said the move was overdone.
Speculators also reversed bets in favor of the euro, with a short position
of 8,035 contracts. Last week, speculators went net long, or became bullish, on
the euro against the dollar for the first time since August 2011, according to
Reuters data.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived
from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen,
euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.
JAPAN YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
1/08/13 week 12/31/12 week
Long 32,129 30,432
Short 106,225 110,949
Net -74,096 -80,517
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
1/08/13 week 12/31/12 week
Long 66,329 81,932
Short 74,364 76,806
Net -8,035 5,126
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
1/08/13 week 12/31/12 week
Long 60,523 69,146
Short 34,574 32,838
Net 25,949 36,308
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
1/08/13 week 12/31/12 week
Long 19,604 23,800
Short 9,343 12,169
Net 10,261 11,631
CANADA DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canada dollars)
1/08/13 week 12/31/12 week
Long 70,435 73,678
Short 6,430 7,752
Net 64,005 65,926
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
1/08/13 week 12/31/12 week
Long 122,343 117,354
Short 42,028 37,832
Net 80,315 79,522
MEXICO PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
1/08/13 week 12/31/12 week
Long 148,293 149,624
Short 8,770 7,872
Net 139,523 141,752
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 NZ dollars)
1/08/13 week 12/31/12 week
Long 26,635 25,832
Short 7,415 8,750
Net 19,220 17,082