NEW YORK, Feb 15 Currency speculators reduced their bets against the U.S. dollar in the latest week and built up the largest short sterling position since last June, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net short position fell to $3.02 billion in the week ended Feb. 12, from $9.15 billion the previous week. Much of the dollar's gain came at the expense of the British pound sterling. Short contracts on the UK currency swelled to 16,776, the most since mid-June 2012. The Bank of England said last week it wold reinvest its government bond holdings as they mature next month and promised to provide more stimulus if needed to boost economic recovery. To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will rise. Speculators cut bets against the Japanese yen but remained short to the tune of 61,306 contracts. Plans for aggressive monetary easing in Japan have sent the yen down sharply against the dollar and euro in recent weeks and caused consternation among some countries who feel Tokyo is deliberately weakening its currency to get a trade advantage. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars. JAPAN YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 2/12/13 week 2/05/13 week Long 55,782 50,667 Short 117,088 119,080 Net -61,306 -68,413 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 2/12/13 week 2/05/13 week Long 87,135 97,397 Short 62,954 59,445 Net 24,181 37,952 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 2/12/13 week 2/05/13 week Long 38,661 51,959 Short 55,437 50,785 Net -16,776 1,174 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 2/12/13 week 2/05/13 week Long 12,113 13,091 Short 7,561 9,215 Net 4,552 3,876 CANADA DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 2/12/13 week 2/05/13 week Long 39,324 44,538 Short 12,759 16,777 Net 26,565 27,761 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 2/12/13 week 2/05/13 week Long 99,758 122,609 Short 45,644 41,669 Net 54,114 80,940 MEXICO PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 2/12/13 week 2/05/13 week Long 131,615 150,495 Short 7,036 8,993 Net 124,579 141,502 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 NZ dollars) 2/12/13 week 2/05/13 week Long 24,898 26,343 Short 3,560 3,643 Net 21,338 22,700