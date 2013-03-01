NEW YORK, March 1 Currency speculators increased their bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $14.39 billion in the week ended Feb. 26, from $1.481 billion the previous week. It was the largest net long position on a dollar basis since July 24, 2012, according to Reuters calculations.

The dollar was long against every currency used in the Reuters calculation except the Australian dollar.

To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will rise.

The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.

JAPAN YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 8,881,156,898.99

2/26/13 week 2/19/13 week

Long 51,998 54,662

Short 117,342 120,553

Net -65,344 -65,891

EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 1,533,687,925.00

2/26/13 week 2/19/13 week

Long 74,832 81,014

Short 84,226 61,911

Net -9,394 19,103

POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 3,414,962,437.50

2/26/13 week 2/19/13 week

Long 31,126 40,668

Short 67,256 64,033

Net -36,130 -23,365

SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 1,098,814,123.20

2/26/13 week 2/19/13 week

Long 8,165 11,069

Short 16,356 11,744

Net -8,191 -675

CANADA DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 2,089,393,643.99

2/26/13 week 2/19/13 week

Long 42,171 46,033

Short 63,604 26,654

Net -21,433 19,379

AUSTRALIA DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) -2,627,570,700.00

2/26/13 week 2/19/13 week

Long 79,140 87,921

Short 53,445 43,940

Net 25,695 43,981

MEXICO PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -4,080,771,267.48

2/26/13 week 2/19/13 week

Long 120,401 124,613

Short 15,597 8,448

Net 104,804 116,165

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 NZ dollars) -1,675,517,350.00

2/26/13 week 2/19/13 week

Long 23,570 28,153

Short 3,273 3,460

Net 20,297 24,693