NEW YORK, July 8 Currency speculators increased their bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $22.37 billion in the week ended July 2, from $13.28 billion the previous week.

Investors have been net long the U.S. dollar since mid February.

To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will rise.

The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.

JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 8,787,517,392.17

7/02/13 week 6/25/13 week

Long 27,336 24,376

Short 98,072 85,838

Net -70,736 -61,462

EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 2,609,999,125.00

7/02/13 week 6/25/13 week

Long 59,270 87,192

Short 75,360 69,835

Net -16,090 17,357

POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 2,966,578,575.00

7/02/13 week 6/25/13 week

Long 32,562 34,419

Short 63,886 53,848

Net -31,324 -19,429

SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 15,256,734.01

7/02/13 week 6/25/13 week

Long 8,919 9,932

Short 9,035 7,468

Net -116 2,464

CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 1,541,307,028.36

7/02/13 week 6/25/13 week

Long 35,398 27,186

Short 51,648 37,824

Net -16,250 -10,638

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 6,446,481,300.00

7/02/13 week 6/25/13 week

Long 21,521 21,403

Short 92,036 83,047

Net -70,515 -61,644

MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -109,102,196.61

7/02/13 week 6/25/13 week

Long 27,516 31,068

Short 24,669 26,087

Net 2,847 4,981

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) 90,973,260.00

7/02/13 week 6/25/13 week

Long 5,288 5,377

Short 6,462 6,088

Net -1,174 -711