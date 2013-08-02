Aug 2 Currency speculators trimmed their bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $24.45 billion in the week ended July 30 from $28.69 billion the previous week. To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will rise. Speculators sharply trimmed bets against the euro as short positions fell to 8,504 contracts from 27,900 a week ago. Short positions on most major currencies, including the yen, sterling, Swiss franc and Canadian dollar, fell in the week but speculators increased bets against the Australian dollar. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars. JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 7/30/13 week 7/23/13 week Long 18,216 22,513 Short 100,351 110,009 Net -82,135 -87,496 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 7/30/13 week 7/23/13 week Long 78,211 63,130 Short 86,715 91,030 Net -8,504 -27,900 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 7/30/13 week 7/23/13 week Long 20,155 19,135 Short 69,618 68,788 Net -49,463 -49,653 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 7/30/13 week 7/23/13 week Long 9,531 6,339 Short 10,792 11,772 Net -1,261 -5,433 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 7/30/13 week 7/23/13 week Long 20,729 22,262 Short 32,163 39,020 Net -11,434 -16,758 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 7/30/13 week 7/23/13 week Long 19,527 17,344 Short 92,100 81,326 Net -72,573 -63,982 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 7/30/13 week 7/23/13 week Long 61,049 55,501 Short 36,161 35,702 Net 24,888 19,799 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) 7/30/13 week 7/23/13 week Long 5,593 4,517 Short 6,113 6,363 Net -520 -1,846