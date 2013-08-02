Aug 2 Currency speculators trimmed their bets in
favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to data
from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on
Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $24.45
billion in the week ended July 30 from $28.69 billion the
previous week.
To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value,
while being long is a view its value will rise.
Speculators sharply trimmed bets against the euro as short
positions fell to 8,504 contracts from 27,900 a week ago.
Short positions on most major currencies, including the yen,
sterling, Swiss franc and Canadian dollar, fell in the week but
speculators increased bets against the Australian dollar.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc,
Canadian and Australian dollars.
JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
7/30/13 week 7/23/13 week
Long 18,216 22,513
Short 100,351 110,009
Net -82,135 -87,496
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
7/30/13 week 7/23/13 week
Long 78,211 63,130
Short 86,715 91,030
Net -8,504 -27,900
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
7/30/13 week 7/23/13 week
Long 20,155 19,135
Short 69,618 68,788
Net -49,463 -49,653
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
7/30/13 week 7/23/13 week
Long 9,531 6,339
Short 10,792 11,772
Net -1,261 -5,433
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
7/30/13 week 7/23/13 week
Long 20,729 22,262
Short 32,163 39,020
Net -11,434 -16,758
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
7/30/13 week 7/23/13 week
Long 19,527 17,344
Short 92,100 81,326
Net -72,573 -63,982
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
7/30/13 week 7/23/13 week
Long 61,049 55,501
Short 36,161 35,702
Net 24,888 19,799
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand
dollars)
7/30/13 week 7/23/13 week
Long 5,593 4,517
Short 6,113 6,363
Net -520 -1,846