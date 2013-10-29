NEW YORK Oct 29 Currency speculators went short
or bet against the U.S. dollar in the latest week for the first
time since mid-February, according to data from the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission released on Monday and Reuters
calculation.
The value of the dollar's net short position was $3.28
billion in the week ended Oct. 8 compared with a net long
position of $692.8 million the previous week. It was the first
net short position since the week of February 12.
The release of speculative trading data is the second since
the government reopened and the CFTC attempts to clear the
backlog.
To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value,
while being long is a view its value will rise.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc,
Canadian and Australian dollars.
JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
7,368,495,767.09
10/08/13 week 10/01/13 week
Long 28,165 18,634
Short 85,262 100,958
Net -57,097 -82,324
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) -11,651,212,412.50
10/08/13 week 10/01/13 week
Long 127,301 128,580
Short 58,618 60,304
Net 68,683 68,276
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
-881,595,137.50
10/08/13 week 10/01/13 week
Long 58,681 47,329
Short 49,910 45,833
Net 8,771 1,496
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
-1,440,445,895.11
10/08/13 week 10/01/13 week
Long 20,313 17,898
Short 9,898 11,262
Net 10,415 6,636
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
835,793,535.94
10/08/13 week 10/01/13 week
Long 33,857 43,734
Short 42,520 44,689
Net -8,663 -955
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
2,486,728,720.00
10/08/13 week 10/01/13 week
Long 17,221 14,928
Short 43,625 43,732
Net -26,404 -28,804
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -413,455,356.81
10/08/13 week 10/01/13 week
Long 27,284 37,161
Short 16,351 22,560
Net 10,933 14,601
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand
dollars) -892,070,760.00
10/08/13 week 10/01/13 week
Long 18,343 17,706
Short 7,577 6,815
Net 10,766 10,891