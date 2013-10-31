NEW YORK Oct 31 Currency speculators went short or bet against the U.S. dollar for a second straight week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Wednesday and Reuters calculation.

The value of the dollar's net short position was $1.24 billion in the week ended Oct. 15 compared with a net long position of $3.28 billion the previous week. The week of Oct. 8 was the first net short position since the week of February 12.

The release of speculative trading data on Wednesday is the third since the government reopened and the CFTC attempts to clear the backlog.

To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will rise.

The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.

JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 7,547,116,951.92

10/15/13 week 10/08/13 week

Long 25,392 28,165

Short 84,658 85,262

Net -59,266 -57,097

EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) -10,205,470,025.00

10/15/13 week 10/08/13 week

Long 121,327 127,301

Short 60,953 58,618

Net 60,374 68,683

POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) -1,222,794,225.00

10/15/13 week 10/08/13 week

Long 60,100 58,681

Short 47,869 49,910

Net 12,231 8,771

SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) -1,474,769,888.23

10/15/13 week 10/08/13 week

Long 21,757 20,313

Short 10,990 9,898

Net 10,767 10,415

CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 1,041,911,552.17

10/15/13 week 10/08/13 week

Long 28,436 33,857

Short 39,250 42,520

Net -10,814 -8,663

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 3,070,574,250.00

10/15/13 week 10/08/13 week

Long 17,656 17,221

Short 49,893 43,625

Net -32,237 -26,404

MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -298,755,090.89

10/15/13 week 10/08/13 week

Long 23,714 27,284

Short 15,953 16,351

Net 7,761 10,933

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) -1,060,818,320.00

10/15/13 week 10/08/13 week

Long 19,379 18,343

Short 6,711 7,577

Net 12,668 10,766