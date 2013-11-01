Nov 1 Currency speculators raised their bets
against the U.S. dollar, according to data from the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission released on Friday and Reuters
calculation.
The value of the dollar's net short position was $3.64
billion in the week ended Oct. 22 compared with a net short
position of $1.24 billion the previous week. The week of Oct. 8
was the first net short position since the week of Feb. 12.
To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value,
while being long is a view its value will rise.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc,
Canadian and Australian dollars.
JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
10/22/13
Net short -71,802
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
10/22/13 week
Net Long 72,434
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
10/22/13 week
Net Long 14,262
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
10/22/13 week
Net Long 10,931
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
10/22/13 week
Net Short -5,364
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
10/22/13 week
Net Short -22,111