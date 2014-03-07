March 7 Speculators further trimmed bullish bets
on the U.S. dollar in the latest week, with net longs sliding to
their lowest in four months, according to data from the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position slid to $11.60
billion in the week ended March 4, from $13.77 billion the
previous week. That was the smallest net long on the dollar
since the week of Nov. 5.
Short-term investors have reduced long positions on the
greenback for a fourth straight week, with the recent run of
weak U.S. economic data weighing on dollar sentiment. Economic
weakness could temporarily halt the Federal Reserve's ongoing
bond-purchase tapering plan, a negative scenario for the dollar.
But Friday's higher-than-expected U.S. non-farm payrolls
report could stem the slide in dollar net longs, which would
show in next week's futures data.
Overall, investors have been running long positions on the
dollar for 18 consecutive weeks. The last time speculators were
short the greenback was in late October.
To be long a currency is a view it will rise, while being
short is a bet its value will decline.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc
and Canadian and Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
04Mar2014 week Prior week
Long 20,407 14,727
Short 100,116 99,817
Net -79,709 -85,090
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
04Mar2014 week Prior week
Long 103,868 93,003
Short 80,416 79,103
Net 23,452 13,900
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
04Mar2014 week Prior week
Long 71,021 74,558
Short 41,416 45,756
Net 29,605 28,802
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
04Mar2014 week Prior week
Long 21,818 19,396
Short 19,650 19,038
Net 2,168 358
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
04Mar2014 week Prior week
Long 23,306 24,865
Short 84,402 83,456
Net -61,096 -58,591
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
04Mar2014 week Prior week
Long 12,262 10,299
Short 53,370 49,290
Net -41,108 -38,991
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
04Mar2014 week Prior week
Long 8,230 9,971
Short 28,980 31,540
Net -20,750 -21,569
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand
dollars)
04Mar2014 week Prior week
Long 19,346 16,529
Short 5,914 5,547
Net 13,432 10,982