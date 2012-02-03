NEW YORK, Feb 3 Currency speculators trimmed their bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest week, falling to their lowest since the week of Nov. 22, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $14.22 billion in the week ended Jan. 31, from $20.09 billion the previous week. Euro short positioning also declined, falling to 157,546 contracts from the previous week's record of 171,347 contracts. To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will rise. Australian dollar longs totaled 78,044 contracts, their largest since late July. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars. JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) -9,297,315,920.72 1/31/12 week 1/24/12 week Long 81,054 66,194 Short 24,385 21,827 Net 56,669 44,367 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 25,754,832,350.00 1/31/12 week 1/24/12 week Long 31,906 31,299 Short 189,452 202,646 Net -157,546 -171,347 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 2,581,423,650.00 1/31/12 week 1/24/12 week Long 23,698 16,103 Short 49,912 47,464 Net -26,214 -31,361 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 1,524,396,870.25 1/31/12 week 1/24/12 week Long 6,477 5,172 Short 17,699 17,686 Net -11,222 -12,514 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 1,935,866,746.46 1/31/12 week 1/24/12 week Long 30,140 29,772 Short 49,549 48,681 Net -19,409 -18,909 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) -8,283,590,160.00 1/31/12 week 1/24/12 week Long 97,471 90,943 Short 19,427 21,457 Net 78,044 69,486 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -823,493,781.91 1/31/12 week 1/24/12 week Long 44,190 36,512 Short 22,709 29,094 Net 21,481 7,418 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) -1,220,308,590.00 1/31/12 week 1/24/12 week Long 25,330 20,232 Short 10,533 7,300 Net 14,797 12,932