NEW YORK, Feb 17 Currency speculators' bets in favor of the U.S. dollar soared in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $16.98 billion in the week ended Feb. 14, from $10.63 billion the previous week. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars. Euro shorts rose this week to 148,641 contracts from 140,593 as negotiations about Greece's second rescue package dragged on. Bets against the Swiss franc, meanwhile, surged to their highest since May 2007, while Canadian dollar longs advanced to roughly a six-month peak. To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will rise. JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) -4,692,119,011.21 2/14/12 week 2/7/12 week Long 64,096 84,847 Short 34,637 29,676 Net 29,459 55,171 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 24,373,407,975.00 2/14/12 week 2/7/12 week Long 26,774 32,128 Short 175,415 172,721 Net -148,641 -140,593 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 3,978,955,743.75 2/14/12 week 2/7/12 week Long 29,309 28,161 Short 69,908 61,283 Net -40,599 -33,122 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 2,154,128,191.20 2/14/12 week 2/7/12 week Long 8,663 8,331 Short 24,526 18,126 Net -15,863 -9,795 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) -957,653,418.76 2/14/12 week 2/7/12 week Long 38,465 37,065 Short 28,899 34,881 Net 9,566 2,184 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) -7,874,801,390.00 2/14/12 week 2/7/12 week Long 93,866 94,332 Short 20,125 19,237 Net 73,741 75,095 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -1,615,087,570.89 2/14/12 week 2/7/12 week Long 52,461 44,614 Short 11,222 10,507 Net 41,239 34,107 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) -1,984,790,500.00 2/14/12 week 2/7/12 week Long 29,202 28,201 Short 5,332 4,866 Net 23,870 23,335