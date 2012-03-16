NEW YORK, March 16 Currency speculators increased their bets against the Japanese yen in the latest week to their highest in nearly five years, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

Yen net shorts surged to -42,380 contracts, their largest short bet since May 2007, compared to last week's net short position of -19,358.

The value of the dollar's net long position edged lower to $19.0 billion in the latest week, from $19.27 billion the previous week.

Sterling short positions also increased to the largest since early December at -41,848 contracts.

To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will rise.