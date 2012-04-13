NEW YORK, April 13 Currency speculators boosted their bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest week to their largest since June 2010, according to Reuters data and figures from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $23.199 billion in the week ended April 10 from $17.795 billion the previous week. Dollar net longs in June 2010 totaled $23.6 billion, Reuters estimates show. Data also showed a big jump in euro net shorts of 101,364 contracts this week from 79,480 previously. To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will rise. "It's across-the-board buying of the dollar," said Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist, at Scotia Capital in Toronto. "What is interesting about it is that when dollar longs were at these levels, it was mainly euro-centric. Now it's more broad-based and consistent with the risk aversion we saw during the period. Yen short positions increased as well to 66,084 contracts, including those on sterling, and Swiss franc, while net longs on the Australian and Canadian dollar were reduced. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars. JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 10,241,135,631.04 4/10/12 week 4/03/12 week Long 16,097 14,563 Short 82,181 79,671 Net -66,084 -65,108 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 16,573,014,000.00 4/10/12 week 4/03/12 week Long 39,253 39,835 Short 140,617 119,315 Net -101,364 -79,480 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 1,861,846,600.00 4/10/12 week 4/03/12 week Long 29,777 29,262 Short 48,561 38,069 Net -18,784 -8,807 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 1,350,479,250.63 4/10/12 week 4/03/12 week Long 6,548 6,615 Short 16,467 21,291 Net -9,919 -14,676 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) -2,785,280,350.56 4/10/12 week 4/03/12 week Long 47,992 57,291 Short 20,025 27,804 Net 27,967 29,487 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) -4,041,472,500.00 4/10/12 week 4/03/12 week Long 79,806 85,990 Short 40,377 36,671 Net 39,429 49,319 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -2,606,581,047.19 4/10/12 week 4/03/12 week Long 84,600 91,744 Short 16,000 7,241 Net 68,600 84,503 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) -584,355,000.00 4/10/12 week 4/03/12 week Long 15,433 14,477 Short 8,263 8,631 Net 7,170 5,846