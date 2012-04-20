NEW YORK, April 20 Currency speculators slightly pared their bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to Reuters data and figures from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $22.626 billion in the week ended April 17 from $23.199 billion the previous week. The previous week's position was its highest since June 2010. The data showed a big jump in Canadian dollar net longs of 58,319 contracts this week from 47,992 previously. There was also an increase in Australian dollar net longs to 83,830 from 79,806 last week. Euro net long positions, meanwhile, rose slightly to 40,310 from 39,253, while net shorts increased to 158,435 from 140,617. To be long a currency is to bet it will increase in value, while being short is a view its value will fall. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars. JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 8,936,765,615.34 4/17/12 week 4/10/12 week Long 16,917 16,097 Short 74,720 82,181 Net -57,803 -66,084 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 19,376,929,687.50 4/17/12 week 4/10/12 week Long 40,310 39,253 Short 158,435 140,617 Net -118,125 -101,364 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 1,298,492,931.25 4/17/12 week 4/10/12 week Long 33,221 29,777 Short 46,272 48,561 Net -13,051 -18,784 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 1,880,260,137.72 4/17/12 week 4/10/12 week Long 6,040 6,548 Short 19,802 16,467 Net -13,762 -9,919 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) -3,839,660,743.13 4/17/12 week 4/10/12 week Long 58,319 47,992 Short 20,291 20,025 Net 38,028 27,967 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) -5,027,068,220.00 4/17/12 week 4/10/12 week Long 83,830 79,806 Short 35,409 40,377 Net 48,421 39,429 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -1,758,975,924.30 4/17/12 week 4/10/12 week Long 63,848 84,600 Short 17,747 16,000 Net 46,101 68,600 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) -980,191,900.00 4/17/12 week 4/10/12 week Long 16,999 15,433 Short 5,060 8,263 Net 11,939 7,170